Harris cleverly retraced the sequence of events leading to Barrett’s appointment as a federal judge. Barrett wrote in January 2017 a harsh review of the majority opinion of Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. upholding the Affordable Care Act. She not only criticized his reasoning but implied he was engaged in results-oriented decision-making. “Chief Justice Roberts pushed the Affordable Care Act beyond its plausible meaning to save the statute,” she wrote plainly. Five months later, she was named to the 7th Circuit.

Harris then moved on to force a silly error on Barrett’s part. She asked Barrett if, before the nomination (and then before the hearing), she was aware that President Trump vowed to appoint justices to strike down the ACA. Rather than concede the obvious, Barrett denied knowing Trump’s position, which was known to anyone reading the newspapers or watching the evening news. Why not simply concede she knows what he said but explain that he is wrong if he thinks he knows how she will rule? Well, that would have provoked his ire. Her unwillingness to assert her independence in the face of a bullying, irrational president — including her decision to attend a mask-free nomination ceremony in the Rose Garden, which apparently became a superspreader event — is disturbing, to say the least. Moreover, her disingenuous answer about not knowing what Trump is up to is yet another sign of her herculean efforts to disguise her ideological attachment to the positions Trump wants to see come out of the court.

Harris used the bulk of her time to sketch out the results of decisions that Trump, conservative activists and informed voters know are coming our way. She laid out the devastating effects of striking down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, the ACA and Roe v. Wade. As for Roe, she made the point that no other senator had yet raised. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who is cited for the principle that justices should give no hints, previews or predictions of how they will rule during confirmation hearings, nevertheless made crystal clear in her confirmation hearing that the right to access abortion is essential to a woman’s ability to enjoy equal status with men. By contrast, Barrett’s record is replete with her expressed hostility to legalized abortion. Using Ginsburg’s own standard, Barrett could affirm her understanding that control of a woman’s reproductive rights is essential to their equality with men. She has done the opposite, namely to preview how antagonistic she is to abortion.

Harris was not the only one to expose Barrett’s disingenuous assertion of neutrality. In fact, Barrett’s conduct (e.g., attending the superspreader event, refusing to answer a question on whether she would recuse herself from the upcoming ACA case); her decision to not acknowledge that voter intimidation is illegal; and her bizarre aversion to affirming that a peaceful transfer of power is essential to our democracy are not signs of neutrality. They are signs of appeasement of an anti-democratic (small "d") president insistent on imposing an extreme agenda through a last-minute court appointment.

As Harris aptly demonstrated, Barrett insults our intelligence by claiming sweeping ignorance of uncontested matters. There was a reason Barrett grew frosty under questioning from Harris: Harris revealed just how desperate Barrett is to please the far right, and how desperate the far right is to get her on the court before an election wipeout.

