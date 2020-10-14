Trump’s plea was a confession of incompetence and cluelessness. The candidate of White male grievance, who has been accused by more than two dozen women of sexual misconduct, has no idea how to appeal to female voters. Go figure.

AD

AD

Likewise, Trump has alienated older voters at an unprecedented clip for modern Republican contenders. He treats his opponent as if he has dementia; mocks nursing home residents; minimizes deaths from covid-19, which disproportionately kills older people; insults their suffering by telling Americans not to let covid-19 dominate their lives; and threatens to cut off the payroll tax that funds Social Security and Medicare.

Trump, trapped with his cult in the right-wing media universe, peddles one inane conspiracy theory after another. These were so involved and bizarre that when Vice President Pence tried to return to Trump’s bag of conspiracy tales in the debate, most of the audience had no idea what he was talking about. Trump failed to get the report he wanted from U.S. Attorney John Durham, which he expected would attack the Justice Department for its handling of the Russia investigation, nor could he get his political attack dog Attorney General William P. Barr to come up with “unmasking” charges. He also repeatedly embarrassed himself and enablers such as Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) with half-baked Ukraine stories sourced to the only man in the United States less credible than himself — former New York mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani. Few outside the Trump cult are likely to decipher — let alone be swayed by — this convoluted conspiratorial goop.

While Trump was offending women, seniors and college-educated voters (with his willful ignorance, conspiracy theories and climate change denialism, etc.), former vice president Joe Biden and his team had a game plan since the beginning of the race.

AD

AD

First, they held firm to the center-right during the primary and then went the extra mile to mend fences with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) going into the general election. To Trump’s amazement, Biden can confidently distance himself from the Green New Deal, reject police defunding and Medicare-for-all, and propose to raise taxes only on those making more than $400,000.

Second, Biden’s team knew to adhere strictly to coronavirus guidelines, resisting media back-seat drivers and Trump’s taunts to get out more. The stark contrast between a reckless president (who put others at risk and got himself sick) and a responsible American (focused on personal responsibility and fighting covid-19) might be the single biggest success of the Biden campaign.

Third, Biden’s team refused to subdivide the electorate and deliver an agenda depending on the audience. More than any Democrat in recent memory, Biden sold the same plan (“Build Back Better”), the same persona (decent guy) and the identical goal (unite the country) to all audiences. He might have seen specific needs and included policy items for certain audiences (e.g., proposals aimed at eradicating the legacy of redlining and housing discrimination), but he did not present a different face to different constituencies. When he selected a Black and Indian American female running mate, she moved toward his positions and provided continuity in his messaging.

AD

AD

There is a reason Biden leads by double digits nationally and in more than enough states to give him an electoral college win. Despite all the Monday morning quarterbacking, Biden has run a tightly disciplined race grounded in reality. Trump and his cult, meanwhile, have destroyed whatever slim hope Trump had for reelection by operating under the misconception that voters would embrace their parallel universe of non-facts and loathsome brand of racism and toxic masculinity.