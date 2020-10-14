But the similarities run deeper than that. Bush started with every possible advantage in the 2016 campaign. He was related to two former Republican presidents, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. He had his own successful career as a two-term governor of Florida, a key swing state. He was the heir to both Bushes’ political networks, which flooded his campaign with unprecedented amounts of money. As expected, Bush led early polls in 2015, and many observers were writing about the inevitability of a Jeb Bush vs. Hillary Clinton faceoff.

Trump upended all of that for one simple reason: He appealed to modern Republican voters, whereas Bush did not. Trump knew that the median Republican was unhappy about the country’s drift leftward under eight years of President Barack Obama. He grasped that they were more concerned about culture and economic distress than about traditional Republican issues, such as tax-cutting and balancing the budget. While Bush was offering these voters plain Republican vanilla from the past, Trump was like a craft ice cream vendor, offering all sorts of oddball flavors of the month. Trump soared in the polls, while Bush dropped.

Bush’s fate was sealed in the debates. A man hailed as one of the smartest and most knowledgeable candidates in politics stumbled to answer questions on anything other than his signature personal concern, education. Trump’s answers were all over the map, but he delivered them with the signature hubris and bravado that conveyed self-belief, even as they demonstrated lack of seriousness. Angry voters liked the angry man, and Bush’s money couldn’t do anything to stop his slide.

Fast-forward to today. Now, it’s Trump who started with a strong cash position and momentum. Before the pandemic hit, Trump had survived everything Democrats had thrown at him and was reaching new heights in job approval (they were still historically low, to be fair, but they were close to the level he needed to win a majority in the electoral college). With the world largely at peace and a record tight domestic labor market, it was easy to see how Trump could gain strength as the year progressed.

The pandemic, however, has shown that Trump is as out of touch with voter sentiment as Bush was in his campaign. Repeated polls show that voters want someone who places safety over the economy. Yet Trump clearly sympathizes with those who favored stoking the economy over concerns about the virus’s spread. Early polls showing voters approved of his handling of the pandemic turned sharply negative as Trump’s disconnect became clearer. He is left with the worst of both worlds: a pandemic that has never really gone away, and an economy struggling to recover.

The killing of George Floyd exposed another clear disconnect with voter sentiment. Americans were outraged by Floyd’s death, just as they would later be outraged by the police killing of Rayshard Brooks. Voters wanted something done to protect the civil rights of these unjustly killed Black men, but Trump could never summon the empathy and compassion needed to address the moment. Instead, he focused on the rioting and looting that ensued and reverted to his favored stance of a tough guy facing a tough world. The rioting and looting were indefensible, and their continuance in many cities was something he should have dealt with. But the lack of balance and tone-deafness toward injustice were deafening. It’s no wonder that Trump’s job approval plunged as the protests and violence riveted public attention over the summer.

As with Bush, it might be Trump’s debate performance that sealed his fate. Trump needed to reach voters who were cautiously giving him another — perhaps final — look. Instead, he behaved so boorishly that most viewers felt ashamed of their nation. This was followed by Trump’s own coronavirus diagnosis, which he could have used to rally sympathy. Instead, he emerged as defiant and as tone-deaf as ever, telling Americans that they shouldn’t be afraid of the novel coronavirus because of all the wonderful treatments that had been developed.

There’s only one thing left for Trump to do to complete the metamorphosis into his foe. Bush’s logo — featuring an exclamatory "Jeb!” — was a much-derided way to avoid his last name, which carried negative connotations for the party’s hard right. Trump’s campaign is similarly attempting to whip up enthusiasm for his personal brand. It might as well borrow inspiration from Bush, and adopt the logo that highlights the reason for its likely embarrassing defeat: "Trump!”