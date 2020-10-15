Consult your local listings to find what channel NBC and its affiliates are in your area!

Tune your TV to that channel.

Unplug the TV.

Throw it out the window.

Watch the screen shatter on the asphalt or other pavement below.

Oh no! Those screens contain toxic materials, and you can’t just throw away TVs. Check your municipality’s recycling guidelines so you can dispose of that TV safely.

Wow, there are very many rules about how to handle a broken TV, and this is going to be more involved than I initially assumed! I’m sorry, I really didn’t think this through! I didn’t know how many toxic materials were involved when I advised you to throw your TV out the window in what seemed like a bold gesture, but actually, upon reflection, was pretty ill-advised.

The thing I was trying to get at was that Donald Trump does not deserve to be able to weasel out of the debate format and take another free hour of your one precious life. There is only one of you, and you will only be alive on Oct. 15, 2020, a single time. But now, instead of wasting that hour watching Trump open his mouth and say things, you are going to be wasting that hour cleaning up and dealing with this electronic waste disposal problem. I’m really sorry. This is on me.

Check that TV again. Are you sure it shattered? Maybe what it landed on was grass, although I did specify “asphalt or other pavement.” But maybe it’s still usable, and you can take it back inside and plug it back in and use it to watch something different — like a spooky movie or “Schitt’s Creek,” which I hear is good.

Argh, why didn’t I advise you to do that initially? Gosh. Way to ruin things, me.

Are we sure it’s not fine? Let’s plug it in. Let’s just plug it in and see if it might not work after all!

Rats, I am realizing I didn’t include “open the window” in those instructions earlier, and you might have been just roaring full steam ahead regardless of limits or decency — like the Amy Coney Barrett hearings — and threw your TV through a window, and now I am liable for that, too. Did you? I really hope you didn’t. Aw, jeez, what a mess.

Oh no, people were drawn outside by the commotion. And rightly so!

And Kevin’s not wearing his mask.

Kevin, put your mask on! Your gesture of concern is complicated by its absence!

I think the only thing to do now is to pick up the TV and scuttle indoors as fast as you can. Maybe sort of mumble something apologetic at your neighbors? I didn’t think this through at all.

They have a right to be concerned.

This was a disproportionate response.

I see that now.

I’m sorry. Let’s see about getting you a new television. Do you have any friends who are good at heists?

No, what am I thinking?! First defenestration, and now I am counseling you into a life of crime! I just wanted you not to watch the town hall. I didn’t want this for you. I thought you could be Sen. Corleone, Gov. Corleone.

We’ll get there, Pop. We’ll get there.

Wait, but did we try plugging it in? Okay, plug it back in, and let’s see.

Oh no, this is not going to work. This is just no good at all. What is that? That strange, distorted shape, the blown-out color saturation. And the sounds — those are not the sounds a person ought to be making, I don’t think.

Wait, I guess it’s the town hall after all!

I’ve failed you on every imaginable level!