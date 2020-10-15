Time’s story noted that in the pre-dawn hours of the long night after the skyscrapers fell, the sleepless mayor had pulled out a recently published biography of Winston Churchill by Roy Jenkins and turned to the chapters about World War II, hoping to draw inspiration from how the British prime minister led. The Time article noted: “There is a bright magic at work when one great leader reaches into the past and finds another waiting to guide him.”

These days, it would appear that Giuliani has refashioned himself as another figure from history, and the magic — if you could call it that — is not so uplifting. As President Trump’s supposedly unpaid personal attorney, he brings to mind Donald Segretti, the infamous dirty trickster of the 1972 Richard Nixon campaign who helped introduce the profane but unforgettable term “ratf---ing” into the political lexicon.

If you are old enough, you will remember Segretti from the Watergate investigation. One of his classic moves when he was 30 years old and working at the Committee for the Re-election of the President was helping to orchestrate what became known as the “Canuck letter" — a letter to the editor fabricated by a Nixon White House aide that claimed Sen. Edmund Muskie of Maine, a leading contender for the 1972 Democratic nomination, had condoned a slur for Americans of French-Canadian descent.

All of this sounds tame by today’s standards. But the letter, which was published less than two weeks before the New Hampshire primary in the Manchester Union Leader, caused enough of a stir to force Muskie to give an emotional address in front of the newspaper’s offices. It was dubbed the “crying speech,” although Muskie insisted the drops on his cheeks were actually melting snowflakes. Either way, it was the beginning of the end of his campaign.

Segretti and his band of agents provocateur also used “Citizens for Muskie” stationery and sent out a letter accusing a Democratic rival, Washington Sen. Henry “Scoop” Jackson, of fathering an illegitimate child with a teenager and claiming that he had been arrested for homosexuality in the 1950s. All of this landed Segretti in prison for four months.

Giuliani, unlike Segretti, does not rely on cutouts to do all of his dirty work. In the Trump era, when you see the former New York mayor on television, he is usually spewing unfounded conspiracy theories, his favorites involving Democratic nominee Joe Biden and Ukraine. He has enlisted an array of shady operators in the region to help him in the effort.

His latest gambit was a leak to the New York Post of questionably sourced materials that purport to come from a laptop that may or may not have belonged to Biden’s son. I will not link to the story here, but you can find it if you are interested. Trump and his supporters are flogging it everywhere they can, and claiming they are being censored by skeptical social media companies trying to put the brakes on their efforts to spread what could well be misinformation.

Hunter Biden made a lot of money leveraging his last name for lucrative work overseas. Let us stipulate: It was swampy as hell and showed spectacularly bad judgment on his part. But there has been no evidence yet that his son’s work influenced anything that Joe Biden did when he was vice president.

The New York Post story merits more scrutiny before it is accepted as solid. As The Washington Post reported Thursday:

The leak of the materials less than three weeks before Election Day centered on some of the same unproven allegations against Biden that led to Trump’s impeachment late last year after he pressured Ukrainian authorities to investigate the former vice president. Although reminiscent of the 2016 race — when Russian intelligence operatives hacked and released hundreds of emails from Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager through WikiLeaks — Wednesday’s report was met with skepticism, particularly from social media companies that sought to limit the spread of the news. Several intelligence experts also were skeptical of the report — and the stated origins of the hard drive purported to belong to Biden’s son — saying that it had the characteristics of a carefully planned information operation designed to affect an American election. Thomas Rid, author of “Active Measures,” a book about disinformation, said hacking, forging and leaking information selectively are among the most effective disinformation methods, and raised suspicions about the material the New York Post published.

But getting to the truth was never really the point for Segretti’s legatee Rudy Giuliani. He seems to have made a bet that getting this stuff into the water would be enough. Maybe an attack on Biden’s family could even trigger a Muskie-like reaction from the candidate, even though the polls indicate Biden is currently on track to beat an incumbent president, possibly by a big margin. The question now is whether Americans are any smarter at spotting what election interference looks like than they were in 2016.

