There’s even a chance Graham’s own career in the Senate will come to an end. He’s locked in a tight race despite coming from a deep-red state and has grown so desperate that he begs for money almost every time he finds himself in front of a camera.

Though we know that anything could happen in the last few weeks of the campaign, the signs of a coming electoral cataclysm for the GOP are piling up. This has not stayed Republicans’ hand on Barrett’s nomination; to the contrary, they are determined to install her on the court if it’s the last thing they do.

And for many like Graham, it could well be the last thing they do before they suffer disaster at the polls. When they look back on this, will they say it was worth it?

Let’s consider the calendar. The committee has scheduled its vote on Barrett for Oct. 22. When she is approved — it’s almost certain that all the Republicans will vote in her favor and all the Democrats will vote no — the nomination will be moved to the full Senate. We already know how that will turn out; while Sen. Susan Collins (Maine) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) have both said they favor holding off until after the election, that leaves 51 Republicans ready to confirm Barrett.

That final vote will likely take place within about a week of the election. It will probably be the last major development of the campaign. And it is not just unpopular with the public in general (majorities of Americans say the seat should be filled after the election), but it is absolutely enraging to Democratic voters, who now see a 6-to-3 conservative majority on the court ready to unleash a right-wing legal revolution that attacks voting rights, civil rights, workers’ rights, campaign finance law and the ability of government to address problems such as climate change.

In the past, Republican voters have been much more concerned about the court than Democratic voters. But Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death and Barrett’s confirmation have turned that upside down.

The end of this battle will affect the two parties’ voters in different ways. Once Barrett is confirmed, conservatives will have gotten what they wanted. Republicans can warn that Democrats will enlarge the court, but that hypothetical doesn’t have great urgency after such an extraordinary victory.

We know that anger is the most powerful motivator to voter turnout. Right now Democrats are the angry ones — and Barrett’s confirmation will only make them angrier.

So it’s likely to give one last push to Joe Biden and Democrats all the way down the ballot. And just look at peril the GOP is already in.

Biden’s polling lead over President Trump has grown to an average of more than 10 points. The Democrat raised a stunning $383 million in September alone; meanwhile, the Trump campaign has recently been so financially strapped that it has pulled TV ads in key battleground states. Biden is widening the map as states such as Arizona, Ohio and Texas that Trump won easily four years ago have become hotly contested.

Absentee and early voting have already seen extraordinary levels of turnout, driven by highly motivated Democratic voters. Republicans seem to have taken Trump’s fearmongering about mail voting to heart and are waiting until Election Day. Which might not reduce their turnout in the end — but it might.

Meanwhile, Senate seats that were once thought to be reasonably safe for Republicans — including Graham’s, as well others in places such as Iowa, Georgia and Alaska — are now toss-ups.

And of course, the president himself is carrying out a deranged and self-destructive campaign strategy that involves obsessing over the 2016 election and reminding wavering voters of why they’re so tired of him, leaving Republicans increasingly convinced that his defeat is almost inevitable.

So as things look today, the most likely future we’ll find ourselves in come January is one where Democrats have won the White House and control both houses of Congress, while Republicans have their Supreme Court supermajority.

At that point, Senate Republicans will make clear their intention to sabotage the Biden presidency by filibustering any meaningful legislation Democrats try to pass. Democrats will (one hopes) conclude that this situation is simply intolerable and eliminate the filibuster at long last.

They will then pass a good deal of what Biden ran on: expanding health care access, increasing the minimum wage, addressing climate change, strengthening American infrastructure and a great deal more.

Will Republicans look at all that and say, “It was worth it”? The answer depends on a few things, including how successful Democrats are at passing legislation and whether the 2022 midterm elections give the GOP some control over Congress.

But more than anything, it depends on how aggressive the Supreme Court decides to be. If it strikes down the Voting Rights Act and Roe v. Wade, Republicans may say, “We wanted this so bad, losing the White House was a reasonable price to pay.” When the court nullifies all campaign finance laws so billionaires can buy whichever politicians they like, the party’s joy may overwhelm its displeasure at seeing poor Americans be able to access health care.

Right now, Republicans are hoping that stacking the Supreme Court with intensely conservative justices will be worth what it cost them to do it. We can’t say they’ll be wrong. But we won’t know for a long time to come.