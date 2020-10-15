The South Carolina Senate race is effectively a dead heat; the Democrat leads in the Georgia special election Senate race by almost 8 points (though that’s far shy of the 50 percent needed to avoid a runoff), while the other Senate race is within the margin of error.

It is stunning for those who have followed politics over the past few decades to think a Democratic president could win Georgia and three Democrats could be elected to the Senate from two deep-red states. That Georgia is even competitive presents a gobsmacking problem for Trump given that former vice president Joe Biden does not need it to win the presidency, nor does the Democratic Party need any of those three seats to win the Senate majority.

We are talking about these states and some other red states because Biden is comfortably ahead in the states he really does need to win (Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania). Biden is narrowly ahead (within the margin of error) in Iowa, Florida, Arizona and North Carolina. Democratic Senate candidates have small leads in the North Carolina and Iowa races and a bigger one in the Arizona race.

In short, the states Biden must win are safely in his column, and the next rungs of competitive states are all on the Republicans’ side of the field; should Trump lose any of these states, it will portend a Democratic blowout in the presidential race and a large pickup in the Senate.

Even more attractive for Democrats, Georgia’s and South Carolina’s polls close at 7 p.m. on Election Day, and polls close at 7:30 pm. in North Carolina. Polls in part of Florida will close at 7 p.m., and the rest at 8 p.m. If the races in the Carolinas, Florida and Georgia are even close early in the night, it will give us a clue as to just how bad things might get for Trump.

If the only states that shift to Biden from 2016 are Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, Biden still wins 278 electoral votes. Throw in Florida, Georgia, Ohio, North Carolina and Arizona, and his total bulges to 367. And there are still more competitive states Biden could pick up (e.g., Iowa and Texas).

Several caveats bear repeating. First, it is highly unlikely Biden will win all the states that are competitive, but it is likely he will win some of those beyond the three critical Blue Wall states. The question is fast becoming just how big a win Biden gets. Second, if East Coast states get called early in the evening (a big if), Republicans in the Midwest and West might not bother turning out. Think of it as an electoral domino effect falling east to west. Third, Republican Senate incumbents are precisely where they do not want to be: afraid to lose their core base but alienated from many voters who cast ballots for Republicans in 2016. Hanging tightly to Trump has made them just about as unpopular as he is. It was not as though they weren’t warned.

