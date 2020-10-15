There are times when, faced with widespread disapproval, a president can change what he does and says about a key issue to win back the public’s support. Even if President Trump might have done so a month or six months ago, he certainly won’t now when it comes to covid-19.

That’s despite the fact that the evidence of that disapproval is unceasing. For example, a new Associated Press/National Opinion Research Center poll shows approval of Trump’s handling of the pandemic at a mere 33 percent. What’s most striking is that among Republicans it is only 70 percent, with 28 percent disapproving of how he’s handled the crisis.

A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll has similar results, with 38 percent of Americans approving of Trump’s performance on the pandemic. And on other questions, significant numbers of Republicans disagree with him; for instance, 65 percent of Americans overall, including 36 percent of Republicans, would support a national mask mandate.

All this is notable because we’ve come to assume that in this heavily polarized age Trump will retain the loyalty of nearly all Republicans on almost any question. Independents may give him higher marks on the economy than health care, for instance, but if you identify as a Republican you’ll express support for him across the board. It’s why his approval has been so stable through the ups and downs of his presidency: He’s never cracked 50 percent, nor has he fallen much below 40 percent. No matter how badly he screws up, Republicans will be there for him.

But not on this.

As for Joe Biden, he naturally benefits by being what Trump is not. Biden has a rather lengthy plan for what he would have the federal government do to get control of the pandemic. Even if it will inevitably be adapted and amended if he becomes president, at least his aides took the time to think things through and come up with a framework from which they could begin in January.

But almost no one in the voting public has read it. Instead, they know just a couple of things about Biden: He takes the pandemic seriously and he wants the government to act more aggressively. We’ve spent much more time in the campaign talking about the fact that (unlike Trump) he wears a mask around other people than we have about the details in his plan or whether it’s a wise one. But that symbolism is about all the voting public can handle.

And this is one of the times when a heuristic, or shortcut, that voters use really does lead them to the right decision. If all you knew was that Biden wears a mask and Trump doesn’t, you’d conclude that Biden supports more comprehensive public health efforts and wants to be more aggressive in having the federal government tackle the pandemic. Which is true. Whether you think the government should or shouldn’t do more, the mask can tell you which candidate to choose.

Trump is likewise concerned with the symbolism of his own appearance. But in his case it’s his endless need to appear “strong,” holding rallies where few people wear masks and insisting that he feels fantastic despite having been hospitalized for covid-19 so recently.

He believes not only that to do anything else would risk appearing weak (which for him is intolerable), but that focusing on the appearance of strength is what will win doubting voters over to his side.

And that’s the obstacle Trump can’t seem to get past. In theory, he could come out tomorrow and say that infections are increasing in many parts of the country, and we have to be conscientious about mask-wearing and limiting our time indoors with large groups. If he did that, some people who aren’t yet voting for him might say, “Gee, it looks like he’s really taking this seriously.” And he probably wouldn’t lose any votes from Republicans.

But he just can’t. Because the truth is, he doesn’t take it seriously and never has. And even some people in his own party know it.