This nonsense bumper sticker slogan is all I can recall of the steamroller Amy Coney Barrett rode in on. To call the hearings a farce would be insulting to farces, which require skill and can be good. They compare unfavorably even to friends’ improv shows, which are consistently unenjoyable to watch but at least don’t leave your faith in democracy shaken. Like most events of the Trump era, it was unavoidably news and simultaneously a mockery that should not have been happening in the first place. Here is a real, actual exchange, to give you a flavor of how seriously the proceedings were taken:

“Are you a racist?” Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.) asked. “I am not a racist, Senator Kennedy." "You’re sure?” “I’m positive,” Barrett replied.

“Do you support in all cases corporations over working people?” “I do not.”

“Are you against clean air, bright water and environmental justice?” “I am not against any of those things.”

“Do you support science?” “I do. And I help my children with their homework when they’re trying to learn it.”

“Do you support children and prosperity?” “I support children, seven of my own, and then support other — obviously I think children are our future.”

“Do you hate little, warm puppies?” “I do not hate little, warm puppies.”

I wish this were an exaggeration, but these quotes are verbatim. This was Kennedy’s attempt to make fun of anyone who, heaven forfend, might want to know what a potential justice was thinking about something such as climate change, voting rights or racial justice. What ridiculous inquiries! It is certainly not as though the Voting Rights Act is under any sort of attack, or environmental regulations are being strip-mined at random. But fear not! Barrett believes children are our future and does not hate little, warm puppies. (Unrelatedly, but relatedly, what is “bright water”? It sounds like something’s wrong with that water.)

In a universe of hearings that are unilluminating even when they are legitimate, this one was even less illuminating than most. Not only would Barrett refuse to weigh in on the kind of “controversies" judges typically do not weigh in on during their hearings, but she also would not weigh in on matters that, frankly, are not controversies. Is voter intimidation against the law? Is climate change real? Should a judge hastily rammed through during an election year by a president who has said he needs a judge to help him with the election recuse herself from cases related to the election to avoid the appearance of having been hastily rammed through explicitly to help the president with the election?

Amazingly, we got no insights on any of these questions, but then again, little, warm puppies.

The good news is that one person seemed to think it all went well. Ranking Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Calif.) said, “This has been one of the best set of hearings that I’ve participated in,” and gave Graham a hug.

Graham hopes no one will have hard feelings about this process after it ends. “When it’s all over, if I’m around, I will commit myself to start over, looking forward, not backward.” No reason to look backward! People are always wanting to look backward and say, “This hearing shouldn’t have happened,” and, “What a blow this farce of a proceeding has struck to the independence of the judiciary!” But that is the past. Let the past die. Kill it if you have to. Forward, now!

Take only memories, leave only lifetime appointments to the highest court in the land.