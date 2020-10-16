There was no need to belabor the week’s prevailing media maelstrom: Thousands upon thousands of tweets — many of them invoking the hashtag #BoycottNBC — ripping NBC News for deciding to air its event at the same time as Biden’s on ABC News. In a country with dwindling shared experiences — thanks to the Balkanization of cultural touchstones — NBC News’s move forced folks to choose between watching one presidential candidate or the other. To many, the network’s decision rewarded Trump, who pulled out of the originally scheduled presidential debate, which was to be produced virtually.
There were many such arguments out there — that NBC News was ill-serving democracy, viewers and the political system.
The backlash created a PR problem for the network. And if the host, Savannah Guthrie of “Today,” hadn’t been prepared to corral Trump on his never-ending trail of lies, then it would have turned into a PR catastrophe.
Well, she was prepared all right. The grilling started right from the top of the one-hour event, when Guthrie zeroed in on Trump’s coronavirus testing history:
GUTHRIE: Your first positive test was Thursday, October 1, OK? When was your last negative test? When did you last remember having a negative test?TRUMP: Well, I test quite a bit and I can tell you that before the debate, which I thought it was a very good debate, and I felt fantastically, I was — I had no problem before.GUTHRIE: Did you test the day of the debate?(CROSSTALK)TRUMP: It was afterwards. I don't know, I don't even remember. I test all the time but I can tell you this, after the debate, like I guess a day or so, I think it was Thursday evening, maybe even late Thursday evening, I tested positive. That's when I first found out about it.GUTHRIE: Well back to the debate, because the Debate Commission's rules, it was the honor system, would be that you would come with a negative test. You say you don't know if you got a test on the day of the debate?TRUMP: I had no problem. Again, the doctors do it. I don’t ask them. I test all the time. And they —GUTHRIE: Did you take a test, though, on the day of the debate?TRUMP: If you ask the doctors, they'll give you a perfect answer, but they take a test, I leave, I go about my business.GUTHRIE: So you — did you take a test on the day of the debate, I guess, is the bottom line?TRUMP: I probably did. And I took a test before, and the day before and I was always in great shape and I was in great shape for the debate. And it was only after the debate, like a period of time that — I said that’s interesting, and they took a test and it tested positive.GUTHRIE: So just to button it up, do you take a test every single day?TRUMP: No, no, but I take a lot of tests.
Trump is too much of a liar to corner, though Guthrie came as close as her predecessors when they’ve gotten face-to-face with the president. She pressed him on the insufficient coronavirus countermeasures at the event for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett:
GUTHRIE: My question to you is at this point in the pandemic, knowing what we know, shouldn’t you have known better? Shouldn’t the White House know better than to hold an event like that?TRUMP: Well they do a lot of testing in the White House. They test everybody, including me, but they test everybody and something happened, but as far as the mask is concerned, I’m good with masks, I’m OK with masks, I tell people to wear masks, but just the other day they came out with a statement that 85 percent of the people that wear masks catch it.So you know this is a very tricky (ph)--(CROSSTALK)GUTHRIE: Well, the didn’t say that, I know that study, that’s — that’s a —TRUMP: Well, that’s — that’s what I heard and that’s what I saw, and — regardless, but everybody’s tested and they’re tested often, and I also knew that, hey, I’m president, I have to see people, I can’t be in a basement, I can’t be in a room, I can’t be — I have to be out.(CROSSTALK)GUTHRIE: You can see people with a mask, though, right?TRUMP: And I also know — I can, but people with masks are catching it all the time. I mean, if you look at the Governor of Virginia, he was known for a mask. If you look at Thom Tillis, a great guy, he always had a mask and they caught it.
Guthrie kindly allowed Trump the time to properly denounce white supremacists, a matter on which he’d whiffed during the first presidential debate on Sept. 29. Trump spent as much energy complaining about the question as he did denouncing white supremacy. “I denounced white supremacy, okay?” Trump told Guthrie, also complaining that Biden wasn’t asked at a previous NBC News event whether he denounced antifa. As they went back and forth, something interesting happened: “I denounce white supremacy. ... And frankly, you want to know something, I denounce antifa and I denounce these people on the left that are burning down our cities that are run by Democrats who don’t know ... what they’re doing.”
That argument came off as an echo of the “both sides” equivalency of Charlottesville. The Post found in 2018 that violence associated with right-wing extremism dwarfs that of the other side.
Also newsworthy was the president’s response on QAnon, the Internet conspiracy positing that a group of pedophiles who worship Satan — mainly Democratic pedophiles — “have long controlled much of the so-called 'deep state” government, which they say seeks to undermine President Trump, mostly with aid of media and entertainment outlets," as the Wall Street Journal puts it. It was difficult to interpret Trump’s remarks about the fringe group, given the contradictions: “I know nothing about it. I do know they are very much against pedophilia. They fight it very hard. But I know nothing about it,” said Trump.
He also knows little about health care, the coronavirus and other topics, as the NBC News town hall made clear. In her moderator role, Guthrie listened as voters posed questions to Trump, and then jumped in after he gave his predictable and mendacious responses. It was an effective strategy, as signaled by Trump’s various outbursts over the course of the event. The whole thing confirmed a creeping truth about Trump and the media: The best way to hold him accountable is to arrange an extended sit-down with him vis-a-vis a single, well-informed interviewer — as opposed to press conferences, where he uses lies and other tactics to wiggle loose. The success of Fox News’s Chris Wallace and ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos in extended sessions with Trump speaks to this dynamic.
Perhaps the finest compliment of Guthrie’s work on Thursday night came from Fox News host Sean Hannity, who was displeased with the goings-on at NBC News. “Savannah Guthrie was so bad tonight,” he said.
