GUTHRIE: Your first positive test was Thursday, October 1, OK? When was your last negative test? When did you last remember having a negative test?

TRUMP: Well, I test quite a bit and I can tell you that before the debate, which I thought it was a very good debate, and I felt fantastically, I was — I had no problem before.

GUTHRIE: Did you test the day of the debate?

(CROSSTALK)

TRUMP: It was afterwards. I don't know, I don't even remember. I test all the time but I can tell you this, after the debate, like I guess a day or so, I think it was Thursday evening, maybe even late Thursday evening, I tested positive. That's when I first found out about it.

GUTHRIE: Well back to the debate, because the Debate Commission's rules, it was the honor system, would be that you would come with a negative test. You say you don't know if you got a test on the day of the debate?

TRUMP: I had no problem. Again, the doctors do it. I don’t ask them. I test all the time. And they —

GUTHRIE: Did you take a test, though, on the day of the debate?

TRUMP: If you ask the doctors, they'll give you a perfect answer, but they take a test, I leave, I go about my business.

GUTHRIE: So you — did you take a test on the day of the debate, I guess, is the bottom line?

TRUMP: I probably did. And I took a test before, and the day before and I was always in great shape and I was in great shape for the debate. And it was only after the debate, like a period of time that — I said that’s interesting, and they took a test and it tested positive.

GUTHRIE: So just to button it up, do you take a test every single day?

TRUMP: No, no, but I take a lot of tests.