There is legitimate worry about delays, ballot errors and “naked ballots” (ballots returned without the official envelope). However, the results so far suggest that state and local officials, despite Republican efforts to limit and make early voting inconvenient, are managing the deluge. The AP reports:

The massive amount of voting has occurred without any of the violent skirmishes at polling places that some activists and law enforcement officials feared. It has featured high-profile errors — 100,000 faulty mail ballots sent out in New York, 50,000 in Columbus, Ohio, and a vendor supplying that state and Pennsylvania blaming delays on sending ballots on overwhelming demand. But there’s little evidence of the mass disruption that some feared as election offices had to abruptly shift to deal with the influx of early voting.

This does not excuse horrendous lines for early in-person voting in Georgia, Virginia and North Carolina, but voters are remarkably willing to endure these waits (which officials hope to reduce in Georgia, for example, by streamlining the check-in process). The dogged determination to exercise this precious right is downright impressive.

Trump seems also to have flopped in trying to discourage early voting by mail. “Of the early voters, 82% cast ballots through the mail and 18% in person,” the AP reports. “Black voters cast 10% of the ballots cast, about the same as their share of the national electorate, according to the AP analysis of data from L2, a political data firm. That’s a sign that those voters, who have been less likely to vote by mail than white people and Latinos, have warmed to the method.” About half the mail-in ballots come from seniors (65 and older), which may be a sign that concern about contracting covid-19 is driving a high percentage of the mail-in vote.

Early votes appear to be, as expected, overwhelmingly Democratic. “Banking” those votes means Democrats can focus their get-out-the-vote efforts and resources in the days leading up to Nov. 3 on those who prefer to vote on Election Day. It also means Democrats have reduced the number of voters who might be discouraged by long lines on Election Day or by any attempt by pro-Trump thugs to intimidate voters. In all, Election Day itself will be less chaotic.

This is not to say that problems won’t arise on or before Nov. 3 or that Trump will refrain from attempting to disrupt or discredit the election. But after four years of Trump, it is heartening to see the outpouring of patriotism and civic action. If there is any consolation to be found in the Trump years, it is that millions of American have organized, engaged, donated and turned out to vote in defense of democracy. At a time when democracy is under siege around the world and polling suggests people are more willing to entertain authoritarian rule, it is immensely encouraging to see Americans flock to the polls.

For turning out in droves and overcoming obstacles to exercising their right to vote, we can say, well done, voters. Now, get your friends and relatives to turn out as well.