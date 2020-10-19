Higher pay:

A meaningful increase in the minimum wage that rises every year with inflation.

A substantial expansion of the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) to make it more generous and reach more people.

Stable, secure, and affordable health care:

A cap on health care premiums, deductibles, and copays for everyone based on income.

Universal health care coverage by automatically enrolling everyone not insured in an affordable plan.

Support for working parents:

Out-of-pocket caps on the amount any family has to spend on childcare as a percentage of their income.

A bigger and refundable Child Tax Credit.

Wealth for retirement:

An employer-provided contribution to a private retirement account separate and on top of Social Security.

Support for entrepreneurs:

Equity capital for small businesses in over-looked areas to ensure that minority- and women-owned businesses can thrive.

More lending to small businesses by quadrupling the cap on SBA 7a loans, lower fees for businesses, and increase guarantee amounts.

Permanent access to unemployment insurance benefits for entrepreneurs.

Worker protections:

A minimum package of benefits for gig workers, including health care, retirement, paid leave, and disability insurance.

An easier path for employees to collectively bargain, get overtime salary, have fair scheduling protections, get paid leave, and not be constrained by noncompete agreements.

More support for formerly incarcerated individuals to access quality employment.

Access to skills throughout a career:

Access to apprenticeships for anyone that wants one with state institutes that link employers, training providers, and workers.

An expansion of unemployment insurance to include training vouchers in addition to income support for the unemployed.

More generous Pell Grants and expanded eligibility to DREAMers, incarcerated individuals, and more.

An expansion of high-quality workforce training programs that are accessible to everyone and responsive to employer hiring and skill needs.

Support during economic downturns:

An Emergency Payroll Subsidy that helps employers keep workers on the payroll during recessions.

Higher unemployment insurance benefits and a modernized registration system to make it easier for individuals to get support.