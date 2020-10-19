The Erik Wemple Blog texted Toobin to ask for an interview. He responded that he had nothing to add to his statement and asked us to let him know if “anything is unclear.” We responded that it’s uncertain just what happened. “What were you doing?” we asked.
“I thought the zoom camera was off,” he responded.
We asked why he was exposed. Response: “I have nothing further for you, sorry.”
Natalie Raabe, a spokeswoman for the New Yorker, told Vice, “Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended while we investigate the matter.” The outcome of that investigation is a big deal, because Toobin is a big deal. As a staff writer for the New Yorker since 1993, Toobin has penned memorable stories regarding the Supreme Court, the possibility of a huge legal fight following the 2020 presidential election, President Trump’s relationship with American Media Inc. and many other subjects. He’s written eight books on topics from Iran-contra to the O.J. Simpson trial to Patty Hearst. And he’s made the jump from print to television, as a CNN senior legal analyst since 2002. At the network, Toobin provides exclamatory commentary on the day’s resounding stories, especially during Trump’s presidency.
That commentary is on hold for now though: “Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted,” CNN said in a statement.