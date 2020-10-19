We must think of the Trump staffers! To help avoid the aforementioned stink, here are some other ways they might describe 2016 to 2020 on their résumés.
Conceptual Artist: Helped create groundbreaking, reality-altering new works in the medium of Sharpie on poster board.
Efficiency Expert: Eliminated millions of, I hope, unnecessary jobs nationwide!
Goya Bean Spokesperson: Helped promote Goya bean products.
Medical Field Professional: Performed a variety of tasks for someone making what he said were groundbreaking discoveries in the field of covid-19 treatment.
Assistant to General Expert: On support team for the last Renaissance man, the towering mind of our time, a man who has read up to 25 books and could solve the Middle East, if he wanted to. His name? You don’t need his name.
Babysitter: Provided round-the-clock attention and support to an excitable, easily upset charge with a short attention span. Also enabled the separation of children at the border from their parents. Truly flexible — have all the skills of a capable babysitter but also very good at harming children, can go either way on this one!
Social Media Manager: Translated incoherent, post-midnight tweets into policy recommendations, or things that somewhat resembled policy recommendations, consistently for four years!
Witch Hunter: Helped either hunt or be hunted by witches, still clarifying which.
Contractor: Announced wall construction project. Broke ground.
Event Manager: Made certain that there were even more people at a range of high-stakes events than actually attended them.
Fact-Checker: Both real and alternative facts, a great advantage over traditional fact-checkers.
Giveaway Coordinator: Through a series of deliberate and haphazard events, organized the distribution of thousands of samples of coronavirus to millions of people nationwide.
Rehabilitation Consultant: Reintroduced people who had fallen afoul of the law back into positions where they could make an impact on society. Not generally, just two or three specific people, one of whom had a Richard Nixon tattoo.
Seat-Filler: Does your event need a seat-filler? I helped fill at least two seats somewhere very important!
Pet Trainer: Created and perfected a range of elaborate dog-whistles.
Infrastructure Specialist: Really intended to do something infrastructure-related for years.
