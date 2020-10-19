Did you set a good example for America’s children by paying off women with whom you allegedly had extramarital affairs?

When you personally insult and attack political opponents on Twitter, do you diminish respect for the office you hold?

Why do you so often dismiss “blue states” and “blue cities”? Don’t you have a responsibility to look after all Americans regardless of how they voted?

Why do you incite hatred against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), including by supporting chants at one of your recent rallies to “lock her up”? After law enforcement foiled an alleged plot to kidnap Whitmer, isn’t this dangerous?

Why do you think so many military leaders and former national security officials have spoken out against your reelection?

Do you want your voters who cannot get to the polls or fear getting sick to vote by mail? Will their votes be legitimate? There is no evidence of widespread fraud in U.S. elections, so why do you continue to claim otherwise?