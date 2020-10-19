When Trump was impeached for attempting to strong-arm the Ukrainian government into manufacturing dirt on Biden, the Biden campaign insisted it was because Trump knew Biden would be his most formidable challenger.

It could just as easily have been because Trump thought Biden was his most likely challenger, formidable or not, and he would have tried to gin up some kind of phony scandal on anyone he thought he’d oppose in the general election.

But at the time, the assertion seemed almost laughable. Biden was running an anemic campaign, and though he led in the polls for almost the entire primary season, savvy observers figured it was just because of his familiarity and status as the “safe” candidate, not because he was invulnerable to attack.

So what happened? How did Biden get such impenetrable armor, especially when Trump and his campaign had such success undercutting Hillary Clinton? There are multiple reasons.

The simplest is that it’s Clinton who was unique, not Biden. While he has been a national figure for decades, the average voter didn’t have particularly strong feelings about him. Clinton, on the other hand, had long been a lightning rod for misogynistic resentments.

And while nearly all the alleged scandals she went through over the years (starting with Whitewater) eventually fell apart with no real evidence of wrongdoing, just the fact that those kinds of questions had surrounded her for so long made the idea that she was corrupt at least plausible to many people.

So when Trump started hammering her as “Crooked Hillary” (despite the fact that even then he may have been the most corrupt prominent person in America), the attack found purchase whether it was backed up by facts or not.

In contrast, there has never been any suggestion that Biden was corrupt, so when Trump started throwing out the charge, it just didn’t make sense to voters. Had there been some real evidence of corruption, that might have changed, but there wasn’t.

The New York Times recently reported this remarkable fact:

Even now, four years after she last ran for any office, Mrs. Clinton has appeared in more Republican ads attacking down-ballot Democratic candidates than has Mr. Biden.

Then there’s the fact that, more than ever before, Trump is trapped in a self-reinforcing bubble in which whatever ludicrous thing gets his base applauding is what he’ll stick with, whether it convinces anyone not already voting for him or not.

He continues to obsess over the Russia scandal, in the apparent belief that what will ensure his reelection is a ludicrously thin New York Post story about Biden’s son Hunter that was funneled through Rudolph W. Giuliani, the ringleader of the scheme that got Trump impeached. The story Giuliani peddled was so suspicious that the lead New York Post reporter on the story refused to allow his name on it.

Yet despite the cooperation of conservative media, Trump isn’t enjoying the help of the mainstream media the way he was four years ago — which is another key reason he can’t make attacks stick to Biden.

When, in 2016, Republicans began pretending they cared deeply about whether Clinton employed proper email management techniques, their ludicrous argument was taken up with enthusiasm by the media. Why? Because reporters and editors absolutely loathed Clinton, and treated any story alleging corruption on her part as both 1) probably true and 2) inherently worthy of blanket coverage.

The same is not true of Biden: Members of the media treat him like any other candidate, not as someone they have an obligation to destroy.

Perhaps the fact that Biden is a decent guy is a kind of superpower that renders him immune to attack. But other Democratic nominees who lost were also decent people. More likely, it’s the fact that Biden has turned out to be the right person to run against this president at this moment. Which is something you can’t necessarily know in advance, but it seems to be working out pretty well for Democrats.

