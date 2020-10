FIGHT THE CORRUPT FAKE NEWS MEDIA. VOTE!

SPACE FORCE. VOTE!

It was mostly nonsense, of course, but it had an appealing, playground-style brevity — a feverish, steroid-fueled closing argument of sorts for Trump.

Now, less than two weeks from Election Day, Americans are voting in almost every state. At least 33 million have already cast their ballots. What better time to borrow Trump’s literary device and deploy it against him? Here goes:

LETTING 220,000 AMERICANS DIE FROM COVID-19 — WORST IN WORLD. VOTE!

LOSING 3.9 MILLION JOBS IN FOUR YEARS — WORST IN RECORDED HISTORY. VOTE!

KNOWING PANDEMIC WAS “DEADLY STUFF” ON FEB. 7 BUT OPTING TO “PLAY IT DOWN” AND MISLEAD AMERICANS. VOTE!

PROPOSING BLEACH AS A COVID CURE, MOCKING MASK-WEARING, HOSTING WHITE HOUSE SUPERSPREADER EVENT AND SUGGESTING ANTHONY FAUCI IS AN “IDIOT.” VOTE!

ADDING $7 TRILLION TO FEDERAL DEBT, MAKING IT LARGER THAN U.S. ECONOMY FOR FIRST TIME IN 70 YEARS. VOTE!

BALLOONING CURRENT BUDGET DEFICIT TO ALL-TIME RECORD $3.1 TRILLION. VOTE!

ENDING HEALTH COVERAGE FOR MILLIONS AND SUING TO ELIMINATE AFFORDABLE CARE ACT, INCLUDING PREEXISTING-CONDITION PROTECTIONS. VOTE!

VIOLENTLY DISPERSING PEACEFUL CIVIL RIGHTS PROTESTERS OUTSIDE WHITE HOUSE FOR A BIBLE-WIELDING PHOTO OP. VOTE!

PROPOSING TO POSTPONE THE ELECTION, TRYING TO DISCREDIT MAIL-IN VOTING AS FRAUDULENT AND REFUSING TO COMMIT TO PEACEFUL TRANSFER OF POWER. VOTE!

DEFENDING DEADLY VIOLENCE BY WHITE-SUPREMACIST SUPPORTERS AND WINKING AT MILITIA PLOT TO KIDNAP MICHIGAN GOVERNOR. VOTE!

SEEING “VERY FINE PEOPLE” AMONG VIOLENT NEO-NAZIS IN CHARLOTTESVILLE. VOTE!

VALIDATING A CONSPIRACY THEORY ABOUT PEDOPHILE RING CONTROLLING U.S. GOVERNMENT. VOTE!

CALLING SWATHS OF AFRICA AND CARIBBEAN “SHITHOLE COUNTRIES” AND TRYING TO BAN ENTRY FROM MUSLIM-MAJORITY NATIONS. VOTE!

TAKING MIGRANT CHILDREN FROM PARENTS AND LOCKING THEM IN CAGES. VOTE!

FALLING “IN LOVE” WITH NORTH KOREAN DICTATOR KIM JONG UN. VOTE!

SIDING WITH VLADIMIR PUTIN OVER U.S. INTELLIGENCE ON ELECTION INTERFERENCE. VOTE!

GETTING IMPEACHED FOR WITHHOLDING MILITARY AID FROM A VULNERABLE ALLY TO EXTORT CAMPAIGN HELP. VOTE!

EXCUSING SAUDI PRINCE’S DISMEMBERMENT OF U.S.-BASED JOURNALIST AND ADOPTING JOSEPH STALIN’S “ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE” PHRASE FOR AMERICAN MEDIA. VOTE!

APPEASING THE TALIBAN AND ABANDONING KURDISH ALLIES IN SYRIA. VOTE!

PRAISING “VERY GOOD FRIEND” XI JINPING FOR HANDLING OF CORONAVIRUS AND TRANSPARENCY. VOTE!

SHOVING A PRIME MINISTER AND PUBLICLY DISPARAGING LEADERS OF FRANCE, GERMANY, BRITAIN AND EVEN DENMARK BECAUSE GREENLAND WASN’T FOR SALE. VOTE!

BELITTLING “LOSERS” AND “SUCKERS” WHO DIED FOR OUR COUNTRY, POSTHUMOUSLY INSULTING JOHN MCCAIN, SKIPPING MEMORIALS FOR THE FALLEN AND DERIDING TOP GENERALS AS WAR PROFITEERS. VOTE!

ADMITTING TO PAYING OFF A PORN ACTRESS FOR SILENCE ABOUT AN AFFAIR, OFFERING KIND WORDS FOR CHARGED CHILD-SEX TRAFFICKER, AND TALKING ABOUT WOMEN AS “BLEEDING,” “DOG” AND “MONSTER.” VOTE!

ENRICHING HIMSELF AND HIS FAMILY BY FORCING TAXPAYERS AND TRYING TO FORCE FOREIGN GOVERNMENTS TO SPEND MILLIONS AT HIS PROPERTIES. VOTE!

PAYING ONLY $750 IN FEDERAL INCOME TAXES IN 2016 AND IN 2017 AND PERSONALLY OWING $400 MILLION TO UNKNOWN CREDITORS. VOTE!

HAVING HIS FORMER CAMPAIGN CHAIRMAN, PERSONAL LAWYER, NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER, CHIEF STRATEGIST AND AT LEAST SIX OTHER CLOSE AIDES ARRESTED OR CONVICTED. VOTE!

USING THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT AND PRESIDENTIAL POWERS TO COMMUTE AND REDUCE SENTENCES OR DROP CHARGES AGAINST FRIENDS AND TO HARASS CRITICS. VOTE!

BEING PROTECTED BY POLITICAL APPOINTEES AFTER SPECIAL COUNSEL FINDS EVIDENCE OF OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE. VOTE!

USING THE PRESIDENCY TO MAKE MORE THAN 20,000 FALSE OR DUBIOUS STATEMENTS, TO INSULT PEOPLE BY THE HUNDREDS AND TO TRASH INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION ON CLIMATE, TRADE, HEALTH AND SECURITY. VOTE!

INDUCING THE LONGEST GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN IN HISTORY, THEN DECLARING FAKE EMERGENCY TO SPEND MONEY WITHOUT CONGRESSIONAL APPROVAL. VOTE!

SUFFERING TURNOVER OF 90 PERCENT AMONG CABINET AND TOP WHITE HOUSE STAFF, AND NOW ON FOURTH CHIEF OF STAFF, FOURTH PRESS SECRETARY, SIXTH COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR AND FOURTH NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER. VOTE!

FIGHTING IN COURTS TO DISCOURAGE MINORITIES FROM VOTING AND PARTICIPATING IN THE CENSUS AND DESECRATING RUTH BADER GINSBERG’S DEATH BY ATTACKING HER GRANDDAUGHTER AND RUSHING A REPLACEMENT BEFORE FUNERAL. VOTE!

MAKING THE WORDS “MOTHERF-----,” “BULL----,” “ASS.,” “SON OF A BITCH,” “HAMBERDER,” “SMOCKING GUN” AND “COVFEFE” PART OF NATIONAL DISCOURSE. VOTE!

SABOTAGING THE POSTAL SERVICE FOR ELECTORAL GAIN, ROUTINELY ACCUSING OPPONENTS OF TREASON AND USING A SHARPIE TO REDRAW A HURRICANE FORECAST MAP. VOTE!

THINKING FREDERICK DOUGLASS ALIVE, FINLAND PART OF RUSSIA, BRITAIN NOT YET A NUCLEAR POWER, WINDMILLS CAUSE CANCER AND “RAKING” PREVENTS FOREST FIRES. VOTE!

There’s more — much more. But to list all the damage would take more than a column. It would take four years, and who would want to relive that?

Had enough? VOTE!

