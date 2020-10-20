This year, it’s different. Democratic nominee Joe Biden is winning far more endorsements from national security professionals and retired flag officers — and by a large margin. Any perception that Republicans have an advantage on national security issues should be erased by looking at who’s backing the two candidates.

On Oct. 1, President Trump released a list of 66 Republican “former national security and senior officials” who have endorsed him. Most of them are not actually senior, and few have any actual national security experience. Mainly it’s a list of Republican apparatchiks, including former Rep. Bob Livingston (who had to quit Congress after a sex scandal); former governor Haley Barbour of Mississippi; Trump’s personal lawyer and former New York mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani; Washington lobbyist and former Trump aide Matt Schlapp; former Heritage Foundation president Edwin J. Feulner; journalist Deroy Murdock (identified as a former member of the Education Department’s advisory board on international educational programs); and John Deming, a former deputy press secretary to John McCain. (They couldn’t even find a former McCain press secretary to back Trump?)

There are, to be sure, a few generals and genuine national security professionals among the Trump endorsers. But what is most notable about this list is who’s not on it. The missing names include former defense secretary Jim Mattis, former national security advisers H.R. McMaster and John Bolton, former White House chief of staff John F. Kelly, former secretary of state Rex Tillerson, former director of national intelligence Daniel Coats and former acting director Joseph Maguire. To be sure, none of these individuals has endorsed Biden — but nor do any of them have anything complimentary to say about the president they served.

This is the most scathing verdict on a president ever delivered by his own appointees. It helps to explain why so many national security veterans are backing Biden. The former vice president has the endorsement of 780 retired military officers and national security appointees — nearly 12 times as many as Trump — including storied foreign policy hands, such as former undersecretary of state Nicholas Burns and former deputy secretary of state William J. Burns, who have worked for both Democrats and Republicans.

Even more impressively, the ranks of Biden endorsers include 129 Republicans — prominent ones. See, for example, former director of national intelligence and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations John Negroponte; former CIA and National Security Agency director Michael Hayden; former CIA and FBI director William Webster; and former undersecretaries of defense Dov Zakheim, Michael Vickers and Eric Edelman. It should tell you something that the Republican all-star team is batting for Biden.

So are the military all-stars. Biden has the support of more than 200 retired admirals and generals, including at least 22 four-stars. (Trump does not have the support of a single four-star flag officer.) Some of those officers are backing Biden after having served under Trump — most prominently Gen. Paul Selva, who served as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff until August 2019. Officers are usually reluctant to get involved in partisan politics, but the stakes are so high this time that many are speaking out.

The latest flag officer to support for Biden is retired Adm. William H. McRaven, the former Special Operations commander who oversaw the mission that killed Osama bin Laden. “Truth be told,” he wrote in the Wall Street Journal on Monday, “I am a pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, small-government, strong-defense and a national-anthem-standing conservative.” But he also believes: “We need a president who understands the importance of American leadership, at home and abroad. We need a leader of integrity whose decency and sense of respect reflects the values we expect from our president. We need a president for all Americans, not just half of America.”

That’s a good summary of where things stand. Trump’s incompetence has exacerbated the covid-19 crisis, turning it into one of the largest mass-casualty events in U.S. history. Imagine what he would do if he were to win a second term and confront an equally grave foreign policy crisis. The national security veterans know it’s a risk we can’t run.