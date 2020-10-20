The change is long overdue. Five years ago, I wrote that Wilson — Princeton president, 28th U.S. president, New Jersey governor, Nobel Peace Prize winner — left a lasting legacy when he died in 1924: a Wilson-enforced, racially segregated federal government in our nation’s capital.

But taking down that infamous name is only a start. The school’s new name should reflect the values and vision embodied in someone who represented the best the city has to offer. For me, that person is the late D.C. Public Schools superintendent Vincent E. Reed.

The solicitation from the D.C. Public Schools on renaming nominees requires that individuals put forward must have “made a significant contribution to society” and have a name that “would lend prestige and status” to the school.

The solicitation also states that the nominees must never have owned slaves, furthered systemic racism or held membership in any supremacist group — all criteria that Reed easily meets. And, sadly but certainly, Reed has “been deceased for at least two (2) years,” as required.

Reed’s name should adorn that landmark school in the Tenleytown neighborhood because he gave so much to that institution, to the District’s public school system overall and to our city.

He was the predominantly White high school’s first Black principal, a noteworthy achievement in my eyes and those of my fellow Dunbar High graduates who considered Wilson a worthy crosstown rival.

It may not have been news of the day, but in the educational and civic communities, Reed’s appointment as principal of Wilson High was a first of monumental proportions. Going from shop teacher to principal of one of the city’s most distinguished schools was no mean feat.

And he did the high school and city proud.

That was for starters.

In 1975, Reed was tapped by the D.C. school board to serve as superintendent of schools. Thus began one of the most transformative periods in D.C. public schools’ history.

He took over a system riven by controversy: a bloated central office staffed with mistake-prone workers, inflated budgets and low-performing students. He was appointed to his new position by an elected school board that was strong in the practices of cronyism, nepotism and micromanagement but short on ideas to improve academic performance.

Five years after taking the helm, Reed was leading a school system with rising test scores. It wasn’t a one-year phenomenon. Test scores rose the following year, too. The city had not seen anything like that in a decade.

Reed put an end to social promotions — an indulgence the school board seemed not to have noticed. Yet when he pushed for the creation of a college-preparatory high school, the board pushed back. Too elitist and open to potential domination by White students, they cried. The far-reaching proposal was shot down — twice. There wouldn’t be a third time.

Reed resigned in 1980, despite pleas in the city that he stay on as superintendent.

A month later, the school board supported the creation of what is today the renowned Benjamin Banneker High — a lasting Vince Reed legacy. The school’s enrollment is over 95 percent students of color.

He shared other positions that benefited public education in the District.

President Ronald Reagan appointed Reed as assistant secretary in the U.S. Education Department for elementary and secondary education overseeing federal funding for schools. Following that stint in the federal government, Reed joined The Post in 1982, retiring in 1998 as vice president for communications. Reed was The Post’s go-to person for corporate and public affairs.

In keeping with his calling, Reed expanded Post-supported educational and charitable programs, including the creation of the Agnes Meyer awards to recognize outstanding Washington-area teachers.

Vince Reed and I were Post colleagues. More than that, we had fraternal ties and shared club memberships. I know no one more deserving of this tribute.

Recognitions of Reed’s record of service, his reputation for integrity and courage, and his contribution to education and to public service would bring honor to our city for decades to come.

Nominations for renaming Woodrow Wilson High School must be submitted to D.C. Public Schools by Oct. 30 at 11:59 p.m. I am submitting Vincent Reed for consideration.

