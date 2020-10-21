The ostensible sort of argument is that there is no distinction between these candidates and that they’re tired of the Democratic Party taking them for granted. But really what this is about, in my estimation, as a feminist scholar who thinks about these kinds of concerns around gender, is that this is Black men being actually enamored with the kind of masculinity that Trump performs, right? Look, there are plenty of hip-hop songs that have celebrated Donald Trump for the better part of 30 years, because he’s literally the dude in the club that’s making it rain. He has lots of ladies. He cheats on his wife...

And as I sort of said on Twitter, this is a man who aspires to mediocrity in every part of his life, and yet it does not keep him from rising to the top, from getting access to the American presidency. And there is a way that Black men have been made to believe that because white supremacy has worked on them, primarily by restricting their access to all the spoils of manhood, to the money, to the political power, to even to the sort of noble power of protecting their women, for a lot of Black men, their racial freedom aspiration is to just be equal with White men, which is to say they wanna be patriarchs or male-dominant in the way that White men are...

I didn’t come after these Trump dudes because I just wanted to come after Black men. I came after them because the increasing levels of support, if these brothers go out in any level of numbers to vote, actually can swing the tenor of this election. So, it’s dangerous…I’m not coming after the brothers who are, even if they’re having to hold their noses to do it or going to show up to the polls and vote, going to vote Biden because he’s the only other viable candidate as an option that we have.