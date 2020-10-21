Their anxiety has nothing to do with the outcome of the campaign, but rather the future of their own ability to do their jobs. In late September, the Trump administration suddenly unveiled plans to fast-track substantial changes to the visa rules governing the presence of thousands of international journalists working in Washington, New York and other cities across the country. If implemented as planned, these changes will have a devastating impact on global press freedom.

Without any warning or consultation with media outlets, the Department of Homeland Security is threatening to implement draconian limits on the length of time foreign journalists will be permitted to reside in the United States. Initial admission to the United States will be for only 240 days instead of the current maximum of five years. Journalists may then have to leave the country and request an extension of their stay, renewable for only a single additional period of 240 days.

Announcing the proposals, Ken Cuccinelli, the acting director of DHS’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, bundled foreign journalists together with students and exchange visitors and claimed the changes are “critical in improving program oversight mechanisms; preventing foreign adversaries from exploiting the country’s education environment; and properly enforcing and strengthening U.S. immigration laws.”

For decades, foreign journalists have entered the United States on a document called the “I-Visa.” Interviews are conducted at U.S. Embassies worldwide. Journalists provide letters of assignment from legitimate news organizations. If any doubts arise, U.S. consular staff seek verification from editors in chief.

Some assignments, of course, are temporary. But many foreign journalists come to Washington on employment contracts that run as long as five years. A central facet of being an effective Washington correspondent is the ability to spend sufficient time understanding the nuances and complexities of this marvelous country, establishing contacts and reporting with authority that can be gained only over time.

The new DHS proposals make no distinction between journalists traveling to the United States on temporary assignments and those assigned to a longer-term tour of duty here. That may be rooted in the failure of administration officials to understand the craft of journalism. Or perhaps it’s because they believe that international reporters — as well as their American counterparts — are also “the enemy of the people.” Either way, the department has placed every news organization globally on notice: No member of its staff should ever expect to spend longer than 480 days in the United States.

Put another way, a brand-new Washington correspondent arriving in time for January’s presidential inauguration would be required to leave the country before the mid-term elections in 2022.

For media organizations, this is unworkable. First, it means the quality of news reporting and analysis from the United States will rapidly diminish, robbing global audiences of in-depth reporting about the activities of the U.S. government and the nation more broadly. Second, in practical terms, it will become almost impossible for foreign journalists to secure housing (good luck finding a rental property in the D.C. area for only 240 days), any kind of credit history or any stability in lives that often include spouses and school-age children.

The proposals won’t have an effect only on reporters visiting the United States. It will also send an appalling signal to America’s allies and enemies alike. International reprisals will be inevitable. Imagine the London correspondent for a reputable U.S. newspaper or broadcast network being shown the door by the British government after 240 days, shortchanging the American public. (“Sorry, Mr. Murrow, I know the Blitz is about to begin, but I’m afraid your time is up.”) Then imagine the kind of treatment awaiting U.S. journalists reporting from less-welcoming nations.

The administration is giving media outlets and embassies only until Oct. 26 to respond to its proposals. Given the electoral calendar, many journalists and diplomats remain unaware of an impending rule change that represents a further assault on press freedoms by the Trump administration.

Foreign correspondents are not the enemy. Our presence in the United States is an essential element of the fabric of a country that usually prides itself on a willingness to be scrutinized, challenged — and yes, sometimes even criticized. The plans to restrict this crucial aspect of life in Washington should be halted. If necessary, a Biden administration must be ready to overturn them immediately upon taking office.