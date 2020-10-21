Not close enough for a Republican win. That may have to wait until 2022.

Sabato’s Crystal Ball has the 2nd District rated “Leans Democratic,” as does Nate Gonzales at Inside Elections and the Cook Political Report. This consensus reflects a somewhat remarkable shift in the district since Taylor’s convincing win in 2016.

President Trump defeated Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton 49 to 45 percent in the 2nd back in 2016, and Taylor defeated Shaun Brown 61 to 38 percent. Both results extended a GOP winning streak in the 2nd that began with Scott Rigell’s 2010 victory over one-and-done Democratic incumbent Rep. Glenn Nye.

It remained that way until 2017, when the Eastern Shore’s Ralph Northam led the Democratic ticket. Democrats largely haven’t had to look back since then — save for Republican Jen Kiggans’s 2019 victory in the open 7th Senate District race and incumbent Republican Sen. Bill DeSteph overcoming a strong challenge to win reelection in the neighboring 8th Senate District.

Republicans may be down, for now, in the region. But it’s foolish to say they are out. At least in the long term. In the very short term — from now to Election Day — Republican fortunes don’t look promising.

Recent polling data from Christopher Newport University’s Wason Center show Luria leading Taylor 50 to 43 percent among likely voters. The poll shows Luria’s strength arises from the groups most dissatisfied with the president: women, where Luria leads 56 to 38 percent; the college educated, where she’s leading 58 to 35 percent; and self-styled independents, where she leads 55 to 21 percent.

The most fascinating nuggets in the data show Taylor underperforming among Republicans compared with Luria’s performance among Democrats:

Luria also has stronger support in her partisan base than Taylor has in his, with 94% of Democrats supporting Luria compared to 87% of Republicans supporting Taylor.

Where are those Republicans going? Seven percent say they will vote for Luria. Taylor can take some comfort, though, because the president fares much worse among 2nd District Republicans, polling only 83 percent among them, with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden getting 94 percent support among Democrats.

What further clouds Taylor’s prospects, according to the Wason poll, is the 2018 petition scandal that has so far seen three of Taylor’s former campaign workers indicted and one convicted on election fraud charges.

Taylor maintains that he had nothing to do with the incident that contributed to his 2018 defeat. But the special prosecutor says the case remains under investigation and includes Taylor.

The Wason poll says the two year-old scandal “is weighing down Taylor’s bid to regain the seat he held for one term (2017-2019). Among voters who say the scandal is very or somewhat important to their decision, Luria leads Taylor by 48 points (71%-23%).”

It could be the issue that decides the winner. But a far more likely indicator of how this race will finish are the presidential numbers. There, Trump trails Biden 49 to 40 percent, with a smattering of undecided and “someone else” voters.

According to the poll analysis, “Biden’s margins against Trump closely track Luria’s margins against Taylor.”

If that holds — if Biden and Luria both retain broad support among women, the college educated and independents and maintain their higher levels of partisan support — then the GOP’s chances of retaking the 2nd on Election Day are slim, indeed.

But they aren’t hopeless — not permanently. With a new, scandal-free nominee in 2022, and possibly a President Biden facing his first midterm, the GOP could make a serious run at retaking the 2nd.

Just not this year, with this nominee and this president.