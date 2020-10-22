And Barr should do so immediately — before the election.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows confirmed to me Wednesday morning that he has discussed the need for such a special counsel with President Trump, but Meadows hesitated to say an appointment would happen, stating that the president and he would “not put our hand on Lady Justice’s scales.” While that is a proper and understandable concern, the stronger argument is for the president and attorney general to act now to avoid just that perception of a justice system that is broken when it comes to matters affecting the Beltway elite.

AD

AD

Three years ago, when Rod J. Rosenstein, as acting attorney general, appointed Robert S. Mueller III as special counsel and the long, slow investigation of Trump began, few people objected.

After that futile exercise wrapped up — it nailed Paul Manafort for tax fraud, a few other folks for process crimes and indicted a host of Russians who will never set foot in the country — the demand for the publication of the “Mueller report” was instantaneous and widespread. The report was published, the special counsel testified and Democrats everywhere dropped the story.

The special counsel regulations provide for appointment of a special counsel when the attorney general “determines that criminal investigation of a person or matter is warranted,” that it would “present a conflict of interest” for the Justice Department to investigate and that, “under the circumstances, it would be in the public interest to appoint an outside Special Counsel to assume responsibility for the matter.”

AD

AD

Neal Katyal, a respected Justice Department veteran who drafted the special counsel regulations, wrote in March 2019 that the animating principle behind the rules was the question of “who will guard the guards?” As Katyal explained, “Whenever there are allegations of high-level executive branch wrongdoing, there is a justifiable worry that the executive branch itself cannot adequately investigate it.”

I’m no fan of special counsels, but that is the situation here. The allegations about Hunter Biden involve purported emails found on a laptop now reportedly in the possession of the FBI. They allegedly mention transactions in Ukraine and China that Hunter Biden was involved in both during and after the time his father was vice president, according to reporting by the New York Post and Fox News. Importantly, it still needs to be determined if the emails are authentic or bogus, and the language and shorthand employed sometimes only hint at their possible meaning; The Washington Post has not been able to verify their authenticity. Joe Biden has alleged that the material is part of a “smear campaign” and has long maintained that he had no knowledge of his son’s business dealings while in office.

Under the rationale propounded by Katyal and the wording of the regulations, a special counsel is clearly warranted. If the emails are found to be genuine, there appears to be the basis for a criminal investigation — one that could be conducted with dispatch — about whether Biden profited from his son’s activities and failed to report it. Whatever the election results, the Justice Department would face an inevitable conflict in conducting it.

AD

AD

If Trump is reelected, no one will believe that any action brought against any Biden is anything other than revenge politics. If Joe Biden wins and there is no investigation, people will worry that his Justice Department turned a blind eye to potential wrongdoing. Without a special counsel with the independence to stand up to the next Eric Holder — a Democratic president’s attorney general who, like Holder, proudly proclaims himself to be a presidential "wingman” — Americans by the tens of millions will lose faith that there really is one law and no one is above it.

The same concern arises about the Durham investigation, which now will not conclude before the election. Durham is an honorable man and a veteran prosecutor. But again, there is a risk that if Biden is elected and Durham’s probe results in no indictments, the outcome will be greeted with distrust. Instead, the threads of his inquiry should be picked up by a more independent investigator and brought to their necessary conclusion.

Stand up a special counsel now, give him or her the same resources Mueller had, and as broad a writ to investigate the Bidens as Mueller received for his “Trump Hunt,” and whatever the result, the American people can trust the end result. Better that it happen before the election, not after, for all the reasons the regulations anticipate.

AD

AD

And please, a special counsel not from inside the Beltway. Get a former judge and prosecutor from far away from the Swamp.