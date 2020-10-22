On Thursday, the committee approved Barrett’s nomination on a 12-0 vote as Democratic members boycotted in protest. Pro-life and conservative organizations are rapturously celebrating the result. It’s almost as if they know Barrett wasn’t telling the truth when she claimed her rulings would be unsullied by anything resembling ideology.

Meanwhile, after a long stretch of hedging when asked if he supports expanding the court, Joe Biden told “60 Minutes” in a forthcoming interview what he has planned:

If elected, what I’ll do is I’ll put together a national commission — a bipartisan commission of scholars, constitutional scholars, Democrats, Republicans, liberal, conservative, and I will ask them to, over 180 days, come back to me with recommendations as to how to reform the court system, because it’s getting out of whack, the way in which it’s being handled. And it’s not about court-packing. There’s a number of other things that our constitutional scholars have debated, and I’d look to see what recommendations that commission might make [...] The last thing we need to do is turn the Supreme Court into just a political football; whoever has the most votes gets whatever they want.

It’s too late, though. The court is already a political football, and the alternative to reform is to say, “Gee, Republicans sure were smart about how they captured the court. I guess they get to have a far-right majority for decades that utterly remakes America’s legal and political system to eviscerate voting rights, entrench the power of plutocratic elites, make it impossible for government to solve problems, and turn back the clock on social progress. Oh well.”

It’s a cliche in Washington that if you want an issue to disappear, what you do is appoint a commission. And 180 days is way too long for this; they could do it in a month or two. There are already plenty of reform ideas out there. But Barrett will be taking her seat on the court within days, and the absolute last thing any Democrat should do is decide this a battle they lost and then just turn their attention elsewhere.

And they’ll be tempted to. This has been a case study in double standards, in which Republicans run roughshod over every norm imaginable and we treat it like just the way things go, but if Democrats even contemplate playing procedural hardball, the result is a thousand scolding op-eds. Which timorous Democrats respond to by retreating, saying, “No, no, we shouldn’t do that; terribly unsporting, you see.”

One understandable response to that reality is to try to change the subject, which is what Biden did for a while when he was asked about expanding the court. And the suggestion of appointing a commission could be understood that way, too — but it doesn’t have to be.

A commission could keep the question active — if Biden appoints high-profile figures to it, demands they work quickly, then makes a point of drawing attention to their suggestions with the bully pulpit. He can use the commission to keep the question active and salient to Democrats, to the news media, and to voters.

It’s not hard to imagine the status of the courts losing its political urgency, particularly if the conservative supermajority is shrewd enough to hold off on headline-grabbing rulings like overturning Roe v. Wade, at least for a while. As Chase Strangio of the ACLU told New York Magazine, “you could imagine if Trump is defeated and you have a shift in power and the federal executive and in Congress, that people will be lulled back into complacency, and the system will adapt to normalize this rightward shift even further.”

It’s also important to keep in mind that this question has to start with Congress, and it has its own agency here. It’s not all up to the president, as influential as he is. Democrats in Congress can take the options laid out by a commission, choose the one they prefer, and turn it into legislation. If a bill to enlarge the court passed both houses, would Biden really veto it?

If such a bill were to even be contemplated, Republicans would cry that it was unfairly political and partisan — they’d never consider such a thing, point me to the fainting couch! — and Democrats would have to stiffen their spines to bring something resembling democratic accountability to this part of our system.

But a politicized court is exactly what Republicans want. It’s what they worked for decades to bring about, and what they have finally achieved. It was made possible by two of the most anti-democratic features of the American system: the electoral college, which allowed George W. Bush and Donald Trump to become president despite getting fewer votes than their opponents, and the Senate, which is controlled by Republicans despite the fact that many more Americans have voted to be represented there by Democrats.

Once Barrett is confirmed, those two factors will account for five of the six justices that make up the conservative supermajority on the court (the other is Clarence Thomas, appointed by George H.W. Bush). And while those justices might occasionally disagree with one another on some point of jurisprudence, they are united in their essential commitment to serving the Republican Party and the conservative ideological project.

The truth is that Biden would much prefer not to take any dramatic steps to reform the courts; he’s an institutionalist who still harbors the vain hope that his presidency can be about forging bipartisan deals within existing structures. He’s already feeling pressure on the courts, which is why he’s keeping his options open. But it’ll be up to other Democrats to avoid giving in to resignation so that reform might actually happen.