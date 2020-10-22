A good portion of the “60 Minutes” interview is taken up with a maddening exchange about the president’s imaginary health-care “plan." Stahl keeps asking Trump how he’d protect people with preexisting conditions, he says, “They’ll be protected,” she keeps asking how, and he keeps saying he’ll protect them.

Similarly, Stahl asks Trump when we’ll get to see this phantom plan, he insists the plan already exists, and they go round and round.

This will not be the last time we repeat this ritual. And it’s tempting, when the president keeps telling this preposterous lie — and when his administration is asking the Supreme Court to strike down the Affordable Care Act in its entirety, which would wipe out those protections and much more — to keep doing this.

But here’s something we haven’t done, which we could be doing instead: talk about Joe Biden’s health-care plan.

Because unlike Trump’s, it is an actual plan. You can read it here. It has many provisions, both general and specific. Should Biden become president, he will introduce some version of it, which will then be debated and discussed in Congress; it will be negotiated and fought over and amended and voted on. It could even become law.

But while there was an extensive health-care debate during the Democratic primaries, that discussion has almost completely disappeared. The closest we ever seem to get is when Republicans accuse Biden of secretly supporting single-payer health insurance and he says that no, he does not support that.

So most voters probably know little more than the fact that Biden likes the ACA and Trump hates it, and if Biden becomes president he’ll do something or other that strengthens the ACA. Which isn’t exactly wrong, but it leaves out a great deal.

Because while Biden’s health-care plan isn’t single-payer, it’s still incredibly ambitious. In fact, it goes way beyond what President Barack Obama thought was politically feasible during the ACA debate. If enacted in its current form, it would dramatically expand the number of Americans who have secure government coverage.

Let’s remind ourselves of some of its main provisions:

Create a public option, a Medicare-like plan open to anyone who wants to join, including people who currently have coverage through employers.

Automatically enroll, at zero cost, low-income people in Republican states that refused to accept the ACA’s expansion of Medicaid.

Significantly increase the ACA subsidies given to those who make too much to qualify for Medicaid but still have trouble affording private insurance.

Allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices, which it is barred by law from doing; this is one of multiple provisions, including allowing reimportation of drugs, meant to bring down prices.

Lower the age for Medicare eligibility from 65 to 60.

Repeal the Hyde Amendment and take other steps to secure and expand reproductive rights.

There are many other ideas in there — promoting community health centers, stopping “surprise billing,” trying to bring down maternal mortality — but those are the big ones.

If and when Biden moves forward with this plan, it will be a huge legislative fight, perhaps as big as the passage of the ACA itself, which consumed Washington for the better part of a year. Health-care interests — insurers, corporate hospital chains, drug companies — will spend hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars to oppose it. Republicans will go absolutely crazy, spinning out all kinds of lies to discredit it. Remember “death panels”?

While there many issues that a Biden administration and a Democratic Congress would confront, this could be the most contentious. And if they succeed, it would be hugely consequential, giving tens of millions more Americans health coverage and offering a true competitor to private insurance.

Yet we’ve barely talked about it. It’s as though once Biden won the primaries and Medicare-for-all was off the table, we all decided that the only health-care discussion left to have was trying to pound into people’s heads that Trump and Republicans are lying when they say they want to protect those with preexisting conditions.

Which of course they are, and it’s important — if the Republican lawsuit succeeds when it’s heard in November by the new conservative supermajority on the Supreme Court, it will be an absolute cataclysm for the country’s health-care system.

I doubt that will happen. Not because the court’s conservatives wouldn’t like to strike down the ACA, but because at least a few of them are smart enough to realize that it would be a political disaster for the GOP and make it far more likely that Democrats expand the court.

Nevertheless, right now Biden himself and other Democrats have far more incentive to talk about the danger of the court nullifying the ACA than they do discussing his plan — the threat is what will get voters agitated and motivated. But we shouldn’t forget that if he wins, we’re in for another important fight.