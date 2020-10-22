Seniors — that is, people age 65 and older — made up a significant part of Trump’s support, and success, in 2016. They believed him when he said he would save Social Security and Medicare. They were perhaps more susceptible to the nostalgic message of “Make America Great Again” because they could recall a time when the United States was the envy of the world, not a country viewed with pity. They are also more likely to be White than younger voters. And they seemed lost to Team Blue anyhow — the last Democratic candidate to win the 65-and-over vote was Al Gore in 2000.
But it’s looking increasingly likely that Biden is going to be the candidate to break that 20-year streak. Poll after poll shows Biden with a growing lead among the senior set.
Some of that is almost certainly due to the coronavirus pandemic. Trump was cavalier about the threat the virus posed to this portion of his base, who are the age cohort most vulnerable to dying from it. Trump promoted miracle cures for covid-19 — remember bleach? — like a traveling patent-drug salesman straight out of the 19th century. He mocks people who take even elementary precautions, such as wearing masks.
“Older voters worry the most about staying healthy, particularly during this pandemic. If those who are supposed to protect Americans’ health fail to do so, seniors are likely to reject them,” Rich Thau, a pollster and moderator of the Swing Voter Project, told me. He added that it’s the No. 1 reason he hears for why senior-age 2016 Trump supporters are switching to Biden.
Moreover, Trump has not done much to help seniors with their medical bills — and the high cost of health care is a major issue for Americans of all ages. Trump campaigned in 2016 on a promise to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices, but once in office he did little to make it happen. A recent scheme — a $200 discount card to help Medicare recipients pay for out-of-pocket drugs costs — appears legally dubious and, moreover, likely to weaken Medicare’s trust fund for little gain if it ever actually happens. The typical Medicare recipient spends more than more than $650 annually on prescriptions.
Biden, unlike Trump in 2016, is a known quantity. He was actually vice president once, rather than just playing a politician on television and in the tabloid media. His talk of bipartisanship appeals to seniors, who remember a more polite and cooperative political culture all too well. He offers stability and reassurance in place of erratic bluster. It’s hard not to suspect that seniors, like other voters, are just tired of the Trump Show and would like to see it canceled.
In 2020, seniors want someone who is actually an adult — in both chronological and mental age — to be in charge once again.
