Cienfuegos wasn’t just any military figure. After losing his father, also a military man, when he was barely 2 years old, Cienfuegos began his career as a teenager in Mexico’s respected military academy. He steadily rose through the ranks, earning a reputation for loyalty, stoicism and intellectual competence. In 2012, then-President Enrique Peña Nieto chose Cienfuegos as his minister of defense, a position he held throughout Peña Nieto’s six-year term. Though he led the armed forces through a series of scandals over the Mexican military’s excessive use of force, Cienfuegos was almost universally praised. Even López Obrador thanked Cienfuegos during the transition, calling him “an extraordinary general, a man of institutions.”

That assessment will not withstand the test of time. In a twist that would make even the most adventurous television producer balk, American authorities led by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) finally identified Cienfuegos as a man they had been obsessed with for years: a “shadowy, powerful force” known only as “El Padrino” (the Godfather).

AD

AD

According to U.S. prosecutors, the man in charge of safeguarding Mexico’s institutions, who was also Mexico’s top military officer, was in fact protecting a dangerous Mexican cartel named H-2. He helped the cartel “operate with impunity” in exchange for extensive bribes. Cienfuegos now faces four counts of drug trafficking and money laundering, an astonishing turn of events for a man many considered untouchable.

The arrest will likely strain the relationship between the Trump and López Obrador administrations. By his own admission, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard learned of the arrest only after the fact. Mexico’s president was apparently kept in the dark as well. A few hours after Cienfuegos was taken into custody, López Obrador told reporters he had learned of an open investigation on Cienfuegos a few weeks prior but had been unaware of the plans to formally detain him.

Such a brazen move has struck some as an unnecessary provocation. Over the weekend, I spoke with retired Army Gen. Barry McCaffrey, who led President Bill Clinton’s Office of National Drug Control Policy. As Clinton’s drug czar, McCaffrey became familiar with both Mexico’s war on drugs and the power of the country’s cartels. McCaffrey told me the arrest was “very odd.” “I would have assumed we would have gone to Mexican authorities before the arrest and say, ’Hey, here’s what we’re up to,' ” he told me. “I thought it was very offensive to the Mexican armed forces, but maybe that’s what they had to do.”

AD

AD

Even though MCaffrey acknowledged the unprecedented amounts of money that stem from the drug trade in Mexico and its potential for corrupting law enforcement, he seemed surprised that a figure like Cienfuegos could have actively operated against the interest of the Mexican state for years. He shouldn’t be. In 1997, McCaffrey learned of the arrest of Jesús Gutiérrez Rebollo, his Mexican anti-narcotics counterpart, who was found to be under the thumb of Amado Carrillo Fuentes, one of Mexico’s most notorious drug lords. “We thought he was the most amazing crime fighter in Mexico, and he was — but on behalf of one of the cartels,” McCaffrey told me.

Still, McCaffrey insisted, the Mexican military should not be considered a rotten institution. “I don’t think the Mexican armed forces are impenetrable,” he told me. “But they are highly effective, well-organized and largely high-integrity organizations.”

McCaffrey may be right, but Cienfuegos’s arrest will put Mexican president López Obrador in an uncomfortable bind. Perhaps operating under the assumption of their supposed incorruptibility, López Obrador has granted the Mexican military more responsibilities, including duties far beyond their purview, such as the construction of Mexico City’s new airport. Even under normal circumstances, such dependence on the armed forces seems inadvisable. This is even more the case in Mexico today. Led not by a civilian but by a military officer, Mexico’s armed forces operate largely unchecked.

AD

AD

The DEA investigation might soon uncover a deeper rot. “The defense minister himself can’t accept bags of money and personally go to a Swiss bank,” McCaffrey told me. “So, you’ve got to believe there’s a network of people who are facilitating that. And they are all getting paid off.”

If that’s the case, then “El Padrino” might be about to send the country he swore to protect into further despair.

Read more: