That’s one of the things that emerged from Biden’s debate with President Trump on Thursday. While there was a section about climate change — a topic normally ignored in these events — it wound up being hijacked by Trump accusing Biden of having those desires (along with a digression into the horrors of wind turbines, a topic with which Trump has long had a bizarre obsession).

Trump asked Biden whether he’d shut down the oil industry — something the president does not have the power to do. Biden answered, “I would transition from the oil industry, yes,” then went on to explain his support for moving to renewable energy.

Something similar played out over the issue of fracking, with Trump claiming falsely that Biden wants to ban it, and Biden saying he only wants to ban new fracking on federal lands.

Though the Biden campaign tried to clarify that he wants to end the billions of dollars taxpayers provide in federal subsidies for fossil fuels (a position that was shared by every Democrat who ran for president this year) and not literally shut down the oil industry in the next four years, it didn’t matter. Even some Democrats tried to gently distance themselves from Biden’s statement.

The Trump campaign was positively gleeful. They caught Biden saying he wants to shut down the oil industry! Unleash the wave of oil industry workers changing their votes from D to R!

This is the most misleading form of “gotcha” campaigning/journalism, where we take half a sentence a candidate said one time and act as though whatever interpretation you want to put on it is their “real” position, in contrast to the thing they’ve carefully laid out in documents and repeated a hundred times on the trail, which is now supposed to understood as some kind of smokescreen.

More important is that, while you might not have thought Biden would be an enthusiastic climate hawk, he has an aggressive climate plan and has been willing to stress the urgency of the challenge and the opportunity to undertake a major climate initiative. Here’s part of what he said in the debate:

Global warming is an existential threat to humanity. We have a moral obligation to deal with it. And we’re told by all the leading scientists in the world that we don’t have much time. We’re going to pass the point of no return within the next eight to 10 years. Four years of this man eliminating all the regulations that were put in by us to clean up the climate, to clean up-- to limit the-- limit of admissions will put us in a position where we’re going to be in real trouble. Here’s where we have a great opportunity, I was able to get both all the environmental organizations as well as labor, people worried about jobs, to support my climate plan. Because what it does, it will create millions of new, good-paying jobs.

It’s a little bit jumbled, but Biden’s message combines moral urgency with the idea that addressing climate is basically a gigantic jobs program.

On the other hand, like most recent Republican presidents, Trump claims to want a clean environment while taking one action after another to undermine environmental protection. He withdrew from the Paris climate accord, appointed a former coal lobbyist to head the Environmental Protection Agency, made climate denial practically official government policy, moved to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling, and rolled back limits on methane emissions, among many other things.

The Brookings Institution counted 74 separate actions his administration has taken to cut or eliminate environmental protections, many of which were specifically targeted at climate regulation and intended to boost the production and burning of fossil fuels.

And when Trump was asked in the debate about people who live near oil refineries and chemical plants and thus bear the brunt of pollution at sometimes terrible cost to their health and that of their families, he replied, “The families that we’re talking about are employed heavily and they are making a lot of money, more money than they’ve ever made.” There’s that trademark empathy.

But the reaction to Biden’s comment on the oil industry shows that we still treat this issue as though it redounds to the political advantage of Republicans, who are supposed to be able to smack down any hippie Democrats who get too ambitious about environmental protection.

But not only do the majority of Americans reject climate denialism, investing in renewable energy is hugely popular, even among Republicans. That’s even more true of young people, whom the GOP is having a hard enough time appealing to as it is.

That’s not to say that “Joe Biden wants to take away your F-150!” might not get some voters agitated. But they’re probably already voting for Trump.