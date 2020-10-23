BIDEN: Instead of having no plan to address the coronavirus pandemic, I have what sounds like at least part of a plan, and I am eager to listen to scientists.
TRUMP: When you think about how many people died, remember that an even bigger number of people could have died but DIDN’T! Meanwhile, here is the vision of America that Joe Biden would like: a big windmill, killing every bird. Eagles are birds! Does Joe Biden hate America?! And kiss your windows goodbye, folks! Joe Biden will take all your money and burn it and sacrifice it to his only god, an enormous turbine. He is not even from Scranton! Don’t trust this sneaky windmill! Look at those flailing arms! I bet if we were to get to the bottom of his birth certification situation, we would find out that he’s actually a windmill who hates prosperity and wants to make all windows smaller. We are looking into it very strongly. What is Joe hiding? What doesn’t Joe want us to see through our normal-sized windows? Better reelect me to this job I am bad at and hate doing so that we can avoid the window thing. I would not raise the minimum wage even though a majority of Americans favor doing so.
BIDEN: Thousands of people are dead now who do not need to be. Families miss their loved ones. Believe me when I say this, I am a human being who has experienced grief and loss, and I will not make fun of you for being sad to lose a family member.
TRUMP: Anyone who does not make fun of people for being sad to lose a family member is a loser! “I love my family,” and “I enjoy spending time at the dinner table with my family,” and, “I love you, son,” are the cynical words of a career politician (windmill) that do not reflect the reality of most Americans. No one could possibly ever mean to say such things in a sincere way! No one could ever want to connect meaningfully to another person, to be vulnerable even for an instant before another human being. … Right?
