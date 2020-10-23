I can count on one hand the number of times I’ve left this apartment since covid-19 arrived, and those were to see the dentist and keep my car’s battery from dying. I probably won’t be the only youngish senior there today, in this town full of retirement communities. First, we were told to mail our ballots in really early, but then, thanks to the postmaster general’s boss, the USPS started to look sketchy. I’m hoping there won’t be too many people arriving to vote in person at 6:30, in the pitch dark.

AD

AD

6:30: I guess I fell asleep. No biggie, the polling place is less than a mile away.

7:00: There are some 200 souls already in line. It’s hard to get a decent count, because no one is social distancing. They’re all wearing masks, though.

7:15: The line is set up counterintuitively: The end is at the library’s main entrance and the first in line are near the night deposit box. This means I have to walk past everyone already in line, once I realize my mistake. Insofar as one can tell from pairs of eyes above masks, some of my fellow voters are looking at me quizzically. And why wouldn’t they? I’m wearing a black cotton mask with two filters in it and a face shield on top of it. And sunglasses. And a shapeless khaki hat for the sun. I must look like the Unabomber, if the Unabomber had been an RN.

AD

AD

7:20: The sun hat was superfluous. As soon as I take my place in line, a monsoon erupts in that sudden Florida way. Luckily, I have an umbrella in my backpack, but while getting it out I drop my absentee ballot. I bend over to retrieve it, and a gust of wind sends my hat flying. I blanch, but then realize I can rely on the kindness of strangers.

The couples in their early 70s in front of and behind me are all Republicans: I have two buttons on my backpack, a small BLACK LIVES MATTER one and a four-inch-diameter BIDEN-HARRIS one that includes very attractive color-photo headshots, and nobody has beamed and said anything like, “Nice button(s)!” It’s going to be a long wait.

8:30: The wind knocks the ballot out of my hand again. I’m afraid they won’t let me surrender it, it’s so wet and ragged. Or they’ll let me surrender it, but then won’t let me vote because the capital G in my signature doesn’t look like it did when I registered to vote at age 21. It is essential that every vote that can be counted get counted this year.

AD

AD

8:45: Sometimes my face shield threatens to blow away, too.

9:30: The entry-area poll worker barks orders at me officiously, drunk with power. I’m directed to one of four poll workers inside who are collecting driver’s licenses and signatures. And sitting at a folding table alongside one another, elbow to elbow. It’s not my business, I tell myself — I still have to get past the whole wrong-G obstacle. My handler looks askance at my soggy, creased, fringed absentee ballot but accepts it, between his forefingers and thumbs. I take my fresh new ballot and free pen and slink away.

Next stop, one of those booths with a surface to write on while standing, half-partitions on either side. I’m so busy obsessively double-checking my answers to my town’s 18 municipal questions that it takes me a while to realize that someone must have forgotten they were supposed to skip every other booth. Here we are again, side by side, eight of us at a time, close enough to peek around the partitions and cheat. Or cough.

AD

AD

After I let the machine devour my ballot, I think about talking to someone in charge about all the non-social distancing. But this is the most human contact I’ve had in seven months, and I feel like a full-blown agoraphobe: I’ve got to get out of here, stat.

I’m not that old, and I have only one serious underlying condition, but I’ve never been so terrified of going out as I was today. And all because one man has done everything he could to make people worry that their mail-in ballots won’t be delivered or won’t be counted. There are senior seniors who would practically crawl to the polls if they had to, so precious to them is their right, their civic duty, to vote. And thanks to that one man, this year many of them will feel they have to.