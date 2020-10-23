On my list

America first.

American carnage.

Inauguration crowd.

Muslim ban.

Transgender ban.

Obamacare.

Charlottesville.

Paris accord, Iran deal.

Border wall.

Record turnover.

Brett Kavanaugh.

Government shutdown.

Mueller report.

Xi: “President for life ... I think it’s great. Maybe we’ll have to give that a shot someday.”

Putin: “terrific person.”

Erdogan: “big fan.”

Duterte: “unbelievable job.”

Kim Jong Un: “we fell in love.”

A perfect call.

Whistleblower.

Ukraine.

Impeachment inquiry. Impeachment inquiry. Impeachment inquiry.

Impeached.

Mitch McConnell ...

Coronavirus.

Pandemic.

Hoax.

China, Italy, Spain.

America first!

Disinfectant.

Hydroxychloroquine.

It will go away with the heat.

It’s like the flu.

Very powerful light.

Lockdown.

Mass unemployment.

George Floyd.

Protests.

Bunker.

Lafayette Square.

Law and order.

Out of the WHO.

China virus.

Vote by mail.

No more stimulus.

Lots more stimulus.

$750.

RBG

Amy Coney Barrett.

Rose Garden reception.

Oops, high fever.

Oxygen.

Abundance of caution.

Dexamethasone.

The Bethesda joyride.

Superspreader rallies.

For real, no more stimulus.

220,000 deaths and counting.

America first.

