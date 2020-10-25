The Associated Press reported this week, “The Supreme Court will allow Pennsylvania to count mailed-in ballots received up to three days after the Nov. 3 election, rejecting a Republican plea in the presidential battleground state.” In this case, a 4-to-4 tie (with Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat still unfilled) meant the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s ruling survived. The Pennsylvania court “required county election officials to receive and count mailed-in ballots that arrive up until Nov. 6, even if they don’t have a clear postmark, as long as there is not proof it was mailed after the polls closed.”

Ominously, Justices Samuel A. Alito Jr., Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas wanted to cut off counting; Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. voted with the liberals. One can only imagine that if confirmed to the high court, Judge Amy Coney Barrett would gladly join the four conservatives to contravene the high state court and cut off voting. (So much for deference to the states.) For now, chalk up a win for Pennsylvania voters.

AD

AD

In another case, Law&Crime reports, “The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Friday sided with the state’s top election official, unanimously ruling that counties in the battleground state cannot reject mail-in ballots based on a perceived discrepancy in the signature on the ballot and the corresponding signature on the voter’s registration form.” The Trump campaign was, unsurprisingly, urging that election officials — who receive no special training in handwriting analysis — be able to toss out ballots. In the Alice-in-Wonderland world of Republican voter suppression, the campaign contended that the state’s guidance could have violated the “fundamental right to vote and to a free and fair election.” (Those whose ballots were thrown out, of course, would have had their right to vote quashed.)

And in a Texas case, a state appellate court upheld a lower court ruling enjoining Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s proclamation that only one voting drop-box would be allowed per county, approving the lower court’s finding that the “limitation to a single drop-off location for mail ballots would likely needlessly and unreasonably increase risks of exposure to COVID-19 infections, and needlessly and unreasonably substantially burden potential voters’ constitutionally protected rights to vote, as a consequence of increased travel and delays, among other things.”

Two things should be abundantly clear. First, Republicans invariably are on the side of throwing out ballots and making voting harder. Second, one can understand Republicans’ rush to put Barrett on the U.S. Supreme Court. She will be a likely vote in the Republicans’ effort to making voting as difficult as possible.

AD

AD

For now, we can say to the lawyers and judges striving to uphold the precious right to vote, well done.