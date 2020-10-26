But byon/ Nov. 3/in this election, California voters may ratchet up the punishment for stealing food and other necessities. Proposition 20 would, among other things, elevate certain types of thefts from misdemeanors into potential felonies with longer sentences. It would create harsher shoplifting penalties for people with criminal records. It would also create harsher penalties for people who shoplift with someone else more than once — for example, if two parents were to steal diapers on two occasions.

Prop. 20 is a broad tough-on-crime bill with numerous provisions, and its new theft rules do not explicitly mention food. But grocery retailers clearly expect it to affect people who steal food, diapers and other necessities. Supermarket chains such as Albertsons Safeway, Ralphs and Costco have contributed $100,000, $91,800 and $50,000 to the “Yes on 20” campaign, respectively. High-end gourmet grocery stores like Bristol Farms and Gelson’s contributed $12,600.

Prop. 20 represents a kind of punitive backslide for California. For the past few years, the state has been a national leader in working to empty its prisons and reduce penalties for low-level crimes. Prop. 20 would undo some of that progress at a moment of extraordinary social vulnerability.

Using criminal law to respond to poverty and desperation has an incendiary political lineage. In 1789, fury over food shortages helped ignite the French Revolution. The Russian Revolution likewise began with women workers demonstrating in the streets for food. Bread riots pepper the histories of countries as diverse as England, Egypt and Venezuela.

Such riots and revolutions are fueled by the fundamental moral conviction that ordinary people should not be forced to choose between hunger and crime. But more Americans will soon be caught in that terrible trap. Because of the pandemic, an astounding 38 percent of people in this country could face food insecurity, nearly four times more than last year. National food programs such as SNAP and WIC, both restrictive in their eligibility requirements and underfunded, do not meet the growing demand. At the same time, the recent reduction of emergency unemployment benefits will only make matters worse.

When the state fails to feed the hungry, it should not cover its tracks by using criminal law to suppress and punish its own hungry people. But all too often, desperation is met with incarceration. Prop. 20 is only one example of how our criminal system routinely punishes the poor. That system punishes homeless people for sleeping on sidewalks, even though they have nowhere else to sleep. It punishes people for driving to work on suspended licenses that got suspended because the drivers could not pay extortionate traffic tickets. It incarcerates millions of people simply because they cannot afford bail or fines or fees, creating what is commonly known as the “new debtor’s prison.”

As part of our response to the moral and communal challenges of covid-19, we should resist punishing food theft and other crimes of poverty for so many people who are struggling. Various models for such a policy already exist. Many police departments and courts, for example, funnel needy people accused of committing crimes toward support resources instead of jailing and convicting them. In Los Angeles, police on skid row are trained to direct homeless individuals to shelters. In Boston, prosecutors routinely dismiss low-level misdemeanors associated with poverty and addiction. Thousands of courts run diversion programs where people receive job training and health care and their criminal cases are ultimately dismissed. And in response to the pandemic, Seattle community groups working with the public defender’s office have proposed an expanded defense of duress, which would provide a legal defense for people who commit crimes only because they are trying to meet a basic need like food or shelter.

When this pandemic abates, we will look back with pride and shame: pride in how we managed to come together, and shame in how often we abandoned our most vulnerable. If U.S. democracy means anything, it should mean that we feed our hungry instead of locking them up. In the best of times, the law should not punish people for being poor. In this worst of times, it is unconscionable. We can only hope California voters agree.