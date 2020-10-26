Nationwide, unemployment is hovering around 8 percent. In D.C., it stands at 8.7 percent. That’s more than double the rate at the start of the year. Roughly 27,300 fewer D.C. residents have jobs today than 12 months ago. Some who are working are working reduced hours. Many are no longer able to make ends meet on their own. They need help, and they need it now.

AD

AD

While the Republican-controlled Senate has stalled on providing additional relief packages since the initial Cares Act was passed in late March, the Trump administration has prioritized plans to dismantle the social safety net for all Americans. SNAP, a critical tool for lifting people out of poverty and away from food insecurity, is in the crosshairs. By August of this year, roughly 133,000 D.C. residents needed SNAP assistance. Yet, even in this moment of extreme vulnerability, the administration wants to plow ahead with rule changes that will jeopardize access to these essential benefits.

These heartless moves would be catastrophic. They’re also unlawful — which is why we’re fighting them in court.

The D.C. Office of the Attorney General has led coalitions of state Attorneys General taking legal actions to protect the program, from sending comment letters to filing a lawsuit. On Oct. 18, we won that suit. The case, argued in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, involved a rule change that would have denied SNAP benefits to adults who were struggling to find work — including up to 20,000 District residents. We argued that the change violated the federal rulemaking process, contradicted the clear mandate of the SNAP statute and lacked a sound basis. Chief Justice Beryl A. Howell agreed, noting that “the backdrop of the pandemic has provided, in stark relief, [the] procedural and substantive flaws” of the proposal. She further criticized the Agriculture Department, which administers SNAP, for being “icily silent” on the scope of its impacts given the economic circumstances of the coronavirus crisis.

AD

AD

The Trump administration ought to accept the court’s well-reasoned decision to vacate the rule. Should it appeal or pursue other efforts to cut SNAP, however, D.C. is prepared to fight back. We will always stand in defense of our vulnerable residents experiencing hardship.