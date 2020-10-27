Well, what could possibly be a bigger relief than to know that Amy Coney Barrett would be sitting on the Supreme Court for the rest of her life?

Nothing could be a bigger burden lifted from Americans’ shoulders than the burden of worrying that a judicial vacancy would remain vacant even for a brief time and not be filled in time for the election by someone involved on the right side of Bush v. Gore!

Worried mothers of school-aged children looked to Congress to take some kind of immediate, decisive action as the stimulus benefits began to expire. They needn’t have feared. The Senate took the most decisive action you could have hoped — to put another mother of school-aged children onto the Supreme Court. People waiting anxiously by their mailboxes for checks can now look and see — Amy Coney Barrett is on the Supreme Court! People wondering how to keep a roof over their heads will know that the Senate was working for them — to put Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court! And now it’s adjourned until Nov. 9!

McConnell knew that what Americans needed was relief. And what a relief not even to have to think about covid-19 for a few brief shining moments and confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court instead.

Can money in your bank account possibly compare to that wonderful sensation of knowing there is a third Trump-appointed justice on the Supreme Court who was happy to pose for pictures with him at her rally-esque swearing in? Worried about feeding your family? Here, in the nick of time, is another Supreme Court Justice endorsed by the Federalist Society. Let them eat originalism!

It’s such a relief it is almost unbearable. But the people had better stop asking for relief, now. If they are not lucky, they might even get relieved of their health care, next.