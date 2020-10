White House news releases without typos, weird punctuation and other glaring errors.

Official documents that read like official documents in tone and that come out by email or hard copy, as opposed to tweets.

The absence of childish name-calling, insults, racist remarks, gaffes characterized as “ jokes ” and singling out of individual companies simply because they failed to boost the president’s ego.

A White House press shop that earns the presumption of trustworthiness until proven otherwise and — at worst — relies on “I don’t know” or vague evasion rather than outright lies.

News conferences in which the president does not personally insult members of the media, exclude them for writing things he does not like or dub them “the enemy of the people.”

Presidential interviews with respected news figures, not sycophantic media personalities.

A normal presidential schedule in which hours of TV time are not built in.

No more Stalinesque Cabinet meetings in which officials try to top one another in fawning over the president.

A president who communicates directly with the leaders of the House and Senate.

An administration that knows climate change is real and that more intense forest fires don’t result merely from insufficient sweeping of the forest floor.

An engaged first lady who takes up important public causes with tangible results.

An administration without relatives working in the White House.

A president who does not make money from funneling attention and revenue to his holdings.

No judicial nominee who is rated “ not qualified ” by the American Bar Association.

An administration in which “ Infrastructure Week ” is about infrastructure.

A president who can comfort the nation in times of tragedy.