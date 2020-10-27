For the previous 30-some years, federal regulators could, under routine circumstances, forbid a private citizen with full legal title to his or her land to do anything with it — to mow its grass, fell its timber, or plant and harvest it for food. To defy the Service’s or the Corps’ orders is to risk jail time under the federal Endangered Species Act (ESA) or massive fines under the Clean Water Act (CWA). Both laws were born of clear purpose but, at first slowly and then with accelerating force, have stripped private property owners of their rights. The laws did so without regard to local land-use practices and authorities and never came with even the low-ball checks that accompany outright condemnations of land for public use.

Dig around in the records of any city or township visited by an ESA declaration that such-and-such “subspecies” is “endangered” or “threatened” — say, the Stephens’ kangaroo rat, the California gnatcatcher, the San Diego fairy shrimp, to name just a few — and you will find libraries full of “impact studies” and dusty applications for “take permits” begging the Service for permission to allow productive activity on a citizen’s private property.

You’ll also find broken dreams and scuttled businesses. It’s not too much to suggest that the government spills some ink in the Federal Register, threatens prosecution and arrest from “regional offices” of vast, faceless, alphabet-soup agencies, and then retreats from the economic ruin it visits on out-of-the-way places.

Occasionally, one landowner, usually assisted by a not-for-profit legal defense fund, will fight on for years to get a day in court, like Michigan developer John Rapanos did for a decade beginning in the mid-1990s, only to finally reach the Supreme Court and be met with a 4-4-1 decision in 2006 that stops short of enforcing the Constitution’s takings clause. The court has long turned a blind eye to the havoc dealt to landowners large and small via the obscure declarations of bureaucrats. Rapanos is one of a long line of landowners ground down by a combination of bureaucratic and legal delays.

There have been brief moments of hope that the court would recognize how far it had traveled since its decision in 1926 (Village of Euclid v. Amber Realty) that legalized zoning. Now it’s a shocker when the land can be used at all. Land-use lawyers — and I used to be among them — thought the court had finally awoken to the immense cost of regulatory delays and “takings” in a 1992 case, Lucas v. South Carolina Coast Council. Justice Antonin Scalia wrote the majority opinion and in that opinion suggested that all governments — federal, state and local — could go “too far” and be obliged to pay for the land they’d effectively confiscated.

It did not come to pass. Agencies continued to take.

Complaints about government regulators are hardly new. Recall one of the complaints of the Declaration of Independence, that King George III had “erected a multitude of New Offices, and sent hither swarms of Officers to harrass our people, and eat out their substance.”

The king had nothing on the federal bureaucracies and environmental activists. The courts established by the Constitution protect not just freedoms of speech, the press, the free exercise of religion and the right to bear arms but also the right to own property and not to have it taken by the government without a fair price. Yet courts have stood aside, allowing property to be frozen as beyond use, without any compensation.

Perhaps that will change under the new Supreme Court. Perhaps the court will finally defend landowners — small, stretched, bankrupted-by-bureaucrats landowners — from civil servants who declare and depart, who denigrate this right and deny its relevance.

Many, many people have been waiting a long time. Perhaps this is their year.