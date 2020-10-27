Does she not know what these Republican state legislatures are trying to spare us?

Before midnight, during Election Day, the ballot is ordinary. Paper, with a few choice areas filled in in black ink. But after midnight …

I cannot continue. There are some things we may imagine we want to see but from which we must be protected. It will come as no surprise that many election results fall, somehow, into that category. We may think that we want to know who got the most votes and that we wish to stop counting the ballots only when they have all arrived and not precisely upon the stroke of midnight at the conclusion of Election Day. We may think there is nothing fundamentally different about a ballot before and after that moment. We think wrongly.

Oh, sweet summer children! Justice Brett Kavanaugh is right to say we must “avoid the chaos and suspicions of impropriety” that would arise if ballots cast in an election were to affect the outcome of the election. I’m sorry, let me, let me read that again, I almost had it, but now I don’t. Justice Kavanaugh is right to say we must “avoid the chaos and suspicions of impropriety that can ensue if thousands of absentee ballots flow in after election day and potentially flip the results of an election.” Flip? I’m sorry, flip from what? No, hang on, I am sure it will make sense. I must have — something is the matter with me. I will read it again. Ah, I have it. He is alluding, doubtless, to the chaos and impropriety of the midnight ballots!

He knows what happens to the ballots once the clock strikes! Chaos and impropriety are but the tamest words for it. Why do you think that the ballots must be encased in protective sheaths? Why, if not to protect us from the hideous spectacle of what they would be, naked?

Have you ever seen a naked ballot after midnight? Dancing in a clearing, its dots pulsing and rippling all over the page, frolicking with a diabolical delight? Pray that you never shall.

I know of a man once, in Florida, who counted ballots after midnight marked the end of the election. It was more than his fragile brain could take. Counting became a mania with him. He counted and counted them. He saw strange things, things such as I cannot even begin to describe. Hanging chads, fat chads, pregnant chads, dimpled chads. They followed him wherever he went. He began to be convinced that if he could only keep counting them, there would be more of them for Al Gore than there were for George W. Bush and the election would be decided according to the will of the people. The Supreme Court had to intervene to stop him, poor man, or he would have gone on counting and recounting — why, he might still be counting now!

They are only trying to protect us. There are things we think we want of which we cannot imagine the full horror. Things like election results, or like waiting until after the election to appoint a new Supreme Court justice. Things of that nature. We think we want them. But we do not know. Thank heavens the court is there to protect us from ourselves.