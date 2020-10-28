Trump is playing to the lowest common denominator in the Republican Party; Biden continues to attract what must be a record number of Republicans — including former Ohio governor John Kasich, former chairmen of the Republican National Committee, former officials from the George W. Bush presidency and a steady stream of Trump’s own former staffers.

The Post reports on the latest: “Twenty former U.S. attorneys — all of them Republicans — on Tuesday publicly called President Trump ‘a threat to the rule of law in our country,’ and urged that he be replaced in November with his Democratic opponent, former vice president Joe Biden.” The media should stop saying no one defies tribal loyalties; the flock of pro-Biden Republicans suggests the category of unpatriotic sycophants does not extend to a whole lot of life-long Republicans who came to political maturity before the Trump era.

AD

AD

As Trump goes down spouting silly invectives and dangerous voter disinformation (e.g., falsely claiming votes must all be counted on Nov. 3), and railing at Fox News for covering a speech by former president Barack Obama (who has perfected the art of getting under Trump’s skin), Biden decided to finish on a high note under the theory that, while this interminable election has been a referendum on Trump, Americans also want to feel good about who they are voting for.

In Hot Springs, Ga., Biden decried not only the economic and public health crises facing our nation, but also the crisis in our politics. “Our politics has for far too long been mean, bitter, and divisive. We’ve stopped seeing the dignity in one another. We’ve stopped showing each other respect.”

Biden posited that America wants something better and described the sort of president he wants to be: “A president who’s in it not for himself, but for others. A president who doesn’t divide us — but unites us. A president who appeals not to the worst in us — but to the best. A president who cares less about his TV ratings — and more about the American people. A president who looks not to settle scores — but to find solutions. A president guided not by wishful thinking — but by science, reason, and fact.”

AD

AD

Biden ran through the familiar list of policy proposals — a plan to beat covid-19, a green-energy plan, an expansion of Obamacare and an effort to defeat systemic racism.

I am struck by how consistent Biden has been throughout his past year and a half of campaigning. He started by talking about saving the soul of the country. He ends by saying that he wants “to assure that our better angels prevail over our worst instincts” and that the election will define what we believe and what values we hold. He began the campaign refusing to pander to the far left in his party; he ends with virtually the same center-left policy items that he began with. He began the campaign by promising to restore respect for the United States in the world with a foreign policy rooted in democratic values. There, too, he has stayed true to his centrist foreign policy message.

It’s funny, really, that the candidate once ridiculed as a gaffe machine who talks too much should prove to be the most disciplined and consistent candidate in recent memory. Sometimes, candidates rise to meet the moment.

AD

AD