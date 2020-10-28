Just as our politics have migrated away from democracy toward authoritarianism, our economy has forsaken capitalism in favor of monopoly.

Monopoly is not the same as capitalism. When managed properly, capitalism is inherently democratic, enabling opportunity for and participation by the many. But capitalism is not a natural state. It requires rules and oversight, set and enforced by government so that anyone can participate.

Without that supervision, entropy takes over, enabling the largest corporations to accumulate power and replace competition with directed markets. That is the United States we live in today.

For the past 40 years, the United States has embraced a novel economic theory that markets are always the best allocators of resources and that government should have little or no role in overseeing them. Embraced by presidents of both parties, this theory led to deregulation and permitted corporations to abandon a balance among five stakeholders — shareholders, employees, the communities where employees live, customers and suppliers — in favor of maximizing shareholder value. These changes, in combination with globalization, changes in tax policy and cheap credit, have enabled monopolies and oligopolies to dominate our economy, undermine our democracy and diminish economic opportunities for an increasing percentage of Americans.

Economic power is more concentrated today than at any point in the past century. Almost every industry — including banking, health care, transportation and the Internet — is dominated by a handful of players. The consolidation strapped a booster rocket to inequality: The richest 1 percent have enjoyed a generation-long period of extreme prosperity, while median income remained static. Even the pandemic has favored the richest Americans, whose fortunes have expanded by $845 billion, while about half of the workforce has suffered from underemployment or unemployment.

Americans have long tried to prevent a concentration of economic power; if we are to restore democracy, we must also renew the fight against monopoly. The Industrial Revolution transformed the economy during the 19th century, enabling robber barons to concentrate economic power, giving rise to the antitrust movement. The Sherman (1890), Clayton (1914) and Federal Trade Commission (1914) acts created a framework for the economy that broke up industrial-age monopolies and limited anticompetitive behavior. In the two generations prior to 1980, American society benefited from the countervailing power of business, government, labor, religion and journalism. Since then, the power of government, labor and traditional journalism has declined precipitously, leaving businesses free to impose their values on the country.

Corporate — and financial markets’ — obsession with shareholder value justified moving jobs to the lowest-cost labor markets, which destroyed the economic vitality of communities across the country. Underfunding of government led to a deterioration of public infrastructure and the privatization of public goods on which most Americans depend. The strength of the economy masked increasing inequality and the alienation of a growing share of the electorate. Young people who came of age after 9/11 struggled with college loans and shrinking career opportunities. Not surprisingly, engagement in politics by young people suffered. All of these factors contributed to the shocking election outcome in 2016.

No industry has benefited more from lack of regulation than tech, and no industry has been more effective at using economic power to undermine democracy. Facebook, Google, YouTube and Twitter now control the communications infrastructure at the heart of our society. Their choices and rules have transformed our politics, undermined the country’s response to covid-19 and enabled extremist groups to recruit and spread hate. The dominance of these companies is so great that alternative business models are unable to compete.

Joe Biden has stated that if he wins the presidency, his top priority will be to restore democracy. But the battle to restore voting rights, fix redistricting and fight against foreign interference in our elections will not succeed unless a Biden administration also addresses concentrated economic power. Reviving the Sherman, Clayton and FTC acts is an essential first step; the next president must use the bully pulpit to push corporate leaders to prioritize the needs of employees, communities, suppliers and customers, as well as shareholders. If the next administration wants to address climate change, health care, gun violence and racism, it will have to regulate Internet platforms. Political and economic reform may be impossible so long as Internet platforms are free to amplify hate speech, disinformation and conspiracy theories without penalty.

There is hope. Americans are engaged. People are standing in line for hours to cast a vote. If elected, Biden will have a mandate to restore democracy and capitalism. It will be the work of a generation.

