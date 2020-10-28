Celebrity product lines aren’t a new idea, and not merely because Paul Newman has been selling salad dressing for charity since 1982. But for some contemporary stars, selling eco-friendly diapers, beauty products or faux-French-country-style furniture at affordable prices isn’t merely a sideline but the essence of their fame and their relationships with fans.

Whatever the specific products, these myriad businesses sell the same promise: that customers, too, can be conscientious moms with dewy skin and tasteful, uncluttered houses; that the difference between star and fan isn’t the nanny and housekeeper that money can buy but the makeup, undergarment or upholstered headboard just a swipe or click away. This inverts the venerable tabloid feature “Stars — They’re Just Like Us!” into the message “Stars — We’re Just Like Them!”

If the marketing is aspirational, the prices and sizing are accessible. Consumers may not be able to afford the personal trainer, diet and gym regimen that produce West’s tiny waistline. But for $99, they can purchase a pair of Khloe Kardashian’s Good American jeans, which are available in sizes 00 to 24. There’s no point, after all, in building an empire on the idea that fans can be like celebrities if ordinary people can’t afford what a star is selling.

The fact that the family members are reality-television stars actually makes them more effective pitch women (and men) than traditional celebrities. A bottle of White Diamonds perfume was never going to turn a shopper into Elizabeth Taylor: Her talent and the tragedy and drama of her life were too big to be conveyed in a scent. Reality television suggests that anyone is just an on-camera confessional — or the right jeans and lipstick — away from global fame.

Given this canny messaging, West’s private-island birthday celebration is shockingly discordant. If their commercial enterprises sell the possibility that small purchases can bridge the gap between fans and the uber-wealthy, this latest adventure underscores how wide that gap still is.

No one needs a Kylie Lip Kit or Kendall Jenner-endorsed toothpaste that promises to “transform the oral care experience.” But lots of people buy them. By contrast, everyone would love a way out of the covid-19 pandemic. Yet only the very wealthy can buy themselves a respite from the restrictions brought on by the virus.

Initially, it seemed like the pandemic’s threat to public health might have a leveling effect. If people as privileged and protected as Tom Hanks and Dwayne Johnson could contract covid-19, anyone could get sick.

Under normal circumstances, being a has-not relative to the uber-wealthy isn’t so terrible — though, sure, it would be fun to luxuriate in an over-water bungalow in the Arabian Sea — but during a global health catastrophe with no clear end, the sight of some connected people literally buying themselves a different, if temporary, reality feels unbearable.

Who cares whether West is “humbled and blessed” about her birthday party when many of us haven’t been able to attend funerals for the people we love? While West’s friends and extended family were swimming with whales and got to “pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” the rest of us don’t have the luxury of forgetting how harsh and strange everyday life has become.

West’s extended family built an empire by making celebrity seem approachable and attainable. Her birthday posts are a sour reminder that no matter how many jeans or lipsticks you buy, their reality will remain out of reach.