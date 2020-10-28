No huge surprises there. Now let’s go down ballot.

U.S. Senate

Who will win: Incumbent Sen. Mark R. Warner

Who should win: Mark R. Warner

This isn’t a close race. I include it because the outcome has never been in doubt, demonstrating how bleak GOP prospects have become in statewide races. Warner has campaigned harder this time than he did in 2014, when Republican nominee Ed Gillespie nearly upset Warner in a Republican wave election year. Warner’s political career has long benefited from GOP bumbling and infighting, and this race is just the latest example. But this time, the biggest Republican bumble of all — Trump — is who puts Warner over the top.

2nd Congressional District

Who will win: Incumbent Elaine Luria

Who should win: Elaine Luria

The 2nd has been the only real swing district in Virginia in recent years. Luria, a Democrat, ousted scandal-plagued incumbent Scott Taylor in 2018 and is likely to take the Nov. 3 rematch, too. I wrote last week that Taylor was the wrong nominee at the wrong time for the GOP to have a realistic chance to win this district. Now, there’s news that the Congressional Leadership Fund is pulling its ads supporting Taylor and shifting resources elsewhere.

5th Congressional District

Who will win: Bob Good

Who should win: Cameron Webb

The only true toss-up in Virginia this year is the 5th Congressional District race between Republican Bob Good and Democrat Cameron Webb. This should have been a safe GOP district. But the gang that tried and failed — twice — to get the state GOP’s national committeewoman, Cynthia Dunbar, a congressional nomination succeeded this year in ousting incumbent Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman in a drive-up convention. The winner of that convention, Good, is a disaster as candidate. But he has the edge because the 5th is GOP territory. Webb has run a far more effective, professional and inspirational campaign than Good. Webb should win and, were he running almost anywhere else in Virginia, he would win. Here’s hoping the district’s voters have the sense to reject the narrow-mindedness of Team Good and send Webb to the House.

7th Congressional District

Who will win: Abigail Spanberger

Who should win: Abigail Spanberger

The commonwealth’s marquee House race has been surprisingly conventional, with both the incumbent, Abigail Spanberger, and the challenger, House of Delegates member Nick Freitas, running campaigns that would have felt right at home two, 10 or 20 years ago.

More than $22 million has gone into this race, easily eclipsing the tab for the 2018 race, when Spanberger defeated then-incumbent Dave Brat 50.3-48.4 percent. But what did that money get the candidates? A month ago, Randolph-Macon College professor Lauren Bell told me the race it was still “somewhere between a toss-up and leaning Democratic.”

The big three race observers agree that the 7th either leans or tilts Democratic.

Bottom line: The dynamics in the 7th District haven’t changed since Spanberger defeated Brat in 2018. Spanberger probably will repeat her strong performance in the Richmond suburbs that gave her the margin of victory two years ago. Freitas’s strength will mirror Brat’s: rolling up big margins in the more rural counties. It’s not enough to win. And it certainly doesn’t help the GOP’s increasingly desperate circumstances in the suburbs to have Freitas rolling up to a Chesterfield County campaign event in the “Team Trump” bus.