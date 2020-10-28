That this turned out to be true is not surprising. As a candidate, Trump told the New York Times that he did not intend to make Turkey’s human rights record an issue for his administration. Once in power, he relayed that message loud and clear. Over the next few years, as thousands of politicians, mayors, civil society figures such as Osman Kavala, journalists, academics and even random social media users who had not adapted to the country’s authoritarian turn faced similar “terrorism” charges, many landed in jail. The United States remained uncharacteristically silent.

Turkey was not an exception. From Hungary and Poland, to India, the Philippines and China, things became worse for citizens struggling for their rights in countries with varying degrees of freedom.

None of this was America’s fault, of course. Oppression is the fault of those who oppress — outsiders can only push at the edges. But in its self-appointed role as the patron of democracy, America has often made an important difference — and had curtailed the worst instincts in some of these regimes.

The Trump administration has abandoned that role, and we can see the results. In Hungary and Poland, as right-wing nationalist leaders have pushed for an increasingly worrisome rollback on the rule of law, the Trump administration has grimaced, hoping to drive a wedge within the European Union and create its own allies. In Hong Kong, President Trump did not say much when demonstrators tried for months to resist Chinese efforts to encroach upon their freedoms. In India, press freedoms are in jeopardy and Muslims are feeling marginalized. For the Uighur community in China, things are far worse — and Trump reportedly told Chinese leader Xi Jinping, according to Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton, to continue to build concentration camps in Xinjiang.

In many of these countries, decades of U.S. public discourse on democracy and human rights had immensely contributed to internal evolution. As Washington’s desire to speak out in defense of the post-Cold War order it had created diminished, so did its ability to influence what happens in these countries. The man who coined the term “Make America Great Again” has seen the unraveling of U.S. power across alliances and international institutions. By choice and design, Trump ended the era of U.S. supremacy.

There is a direct link between the spread of democracy and absence of any war between major powers over the past few decades. There is also a connection between what happens around the world and what is reflected at home for Americans. As Turkey opened up, democratized and reformed, our lives materially improved. It was clear that the expansion of democracy in Asia, Eastern Europe and the Middle East benefited the U.S. economy and U.S. influence as well.

In the final stretch before the U.S. elections, foreign policy is not a priority for American voters — and human rights in faraway lands even less so. An American friend has often told me, “I feel bad for what’s happening in your country, but why is it our responsibility to fix your democracy?” It isn’t, of course.

But what American voters should understand is that their decision will not only affect our lives in faraway lands but also determine the United States' ability to continue its leadership role — which rests largely on a return to pre-Trump world of normative values, building alliances based on those values, and promoting a stable world of democracy and free markets.

Trump and his supporters argue that you could de-link the country’s economic growth from its global leadership. In the Trumpian world of great-power competition, alliances are unnecessary, U.S. presence abroad is costly, and free trade is a rip-off for American taxpayers. The goal is to build a protectionist economy and retreat from the world stage — to make America not a city on a hill but a fortress on an island.

But it won’t work that way. If Americans vote Trump in for a second term, one cannot rule out a major war breaking out in the eastern Mediterranean, South China Sea or somewhere else in Asia among resurgent powers that are eager to fill in the vacuum the United States has left. Trump’s protectionism and trade barriers would also make Americans poorer in the long run. Worse, the defamation of core democratic principles could ultimately shake the foundations of U.S. democracy itself — and increase the appeal of authoritarianism in America. Don’t say it will never happen; from afar, one can already see the slow beginnings of illiberalism creeping.

When voters go to the polls, the last thing on their mind will be imprisoned politicians in Turkey, high-court appointments in Poland or the dire conditions of Uighurs in Chinese “reeducation” camps. But their vote will affect the predicament of millions around the world facing persecution. It will also define the United States’ role in the world and the health of its democracy at home.

This election is not about Trump. It is about what America wants to be — whether it wants to repair its image and return to a world of alliances, with democracy as a norm to uphold, or mitigate its global footprint and hunker down at home.

