In addition to the usual anti-Republican opponents, Trump’s adversaries include three formidable factions under a common banner: former loyalists suddenly supplanted from Trump’s own party; a mainstream news media that installed new Trump-specific rules of coverage; and corporate social media giants that acted to stifle Trump and his supporters.

Several of the former GOP operatives organized as the Lincoln Project, spending millions to elect Joe Biden and other Democrats while insisting they were principled patriots putting country over party. Couching garden-variety political payback in high-minded rhetoric sounds better than admitting bitterness, and wins them plaudits from the liberals whose ranks they have joined.

Outside of the usual handful of conservative outliers, America’s newsrooms adopted different rules for covering Trump, resulting in a daily avalanche of negative headlines and (surprise!) subsequently low approval ratings for the president. Journalists granted themselves permission to call the president a liar, often when he simply voiced an opinion. Reporters chose to argue with Trump instead of interview him. They insisted that Trump’s various allegations about the actions of his adversaries were fully investigated or debunked, even when there remained room for different conclusions, especially when new information continues to emerge. Before rushing to the media’s defense, please review the time and attention recently devoted to coverage of a fly.

Finally, social media giants disproportionately target conservative voices while protecting Biden. The latest example — squashing a Biden exposé by the New York Post — should lead newspapers from across the spectrum to universally condemn the action, but few have. Social media is where constructive dialogue goes to die, but it’s also where the national conversation resides. Through their suppression tactics, the biggest U.S. tech companies are engaging in election interference more effectively than any foreign power could imagine.

Trump’s behavior is often outrageous, and his attitude toward many Americans, especially minorities, is frequently insensitive. The animosity he generates is understandable. But that does not justify cavalierly corrupting institutional foundations in an effort to destroy him. Those who suffer from bouts of moral superiority often ask Trump backers, “How can you support that guy?” For sure, Trump can make defending him a challenge. But the difficulty is usually overcome merely by reflecting on the conduct of his opponents.

Despite all this — plus the daily drubbing by both late-night comics and daytime talk shows, the assembly line of election-timed Trump-bashing books and the drumbeat of reporting about coronavirus outbreaks with little emphasis on how mild most cases are — Trump’s reelection somehow remains viable. Battleground-state polls favoring Biden are tight enough to again be wrong. Plus, energy and effort matter. Does anyone doubt that Trump will be holding a rally at 1 a.m. on Election Day while Biden snores?

By 2016, many on the left believed that eight years of the ascendant Obama coalition had vanquished the right. They saw the election of the first female president as a formality that would seal their legacy. Establishment Republicans, meanwhile, were confident that one more Bush would be installed in the White House, or, at worst, that another familiar member of their fraternity would prevail. Both sides suffered a gut punch. They never recovered, or forgave. America will survive Trump. It will be tougher to survive his enemies.

For all his faults, Trump worked hard to keep his campaign promises. He built a strong economy that is coming back post-shutdown at a pace exceeding most predictions, ensured that the United States became energy-independent, supported and signed into law criminal justice reforms long sought by the left, kept America out of new wars and pursued an agenda to bring soldiers home, even against the wishes of some in his own party. He has achieved momentous Middle East peace accords for which any other president would be chiseled in granite.

Still, Trump may indeed be defeated. If that happens, he and his supporters must honor the outcome. But a question repeatedly asked of Trump should be more often asked of his foes: If Trump wins, will they accept the results? Based on the past nearly four years, the answer is disturbingly clear.

