But, for the moment, let’s leave aside issues of character. Let’s assume, as a lot of Republicans apparently do, that even miserable people are capable of doing good things for the country.

Generally, I’d say there are three criteria by which the electorate judges whether a president deserves to be rehired.

Has the president done the things he — or, someday soon, she — promised to do when he campaigned the first time?

Has he ably responded to the unforeseen crises that inevitably arise?

And what is he proposing to do if we give him another four years?

On the first count, about honoring promises, Trump actually has a pretty good argument. Has he done everything he promised? Certainly not, as evidenced by his big, beautiful and nonexistent infrastructure program.

But Trump also vowed to rain disruption and discomfort on Washington’s governing and media elite, and on that he delivered. His “America First” agenda included a combative trade policy, a crackdown on immigration, and a withdrawal from war zones and multilateral commitments — and he gave us all of these things.

Trump honored his pledge to cut taxes and appoint more conservative judges (including three to the Supreme Court), and he presided over a stable, if not spectacular, economy for most of his term.

Democrats (and no small number of independents) might consider these policies to be reckless and misguided, but the question isn’t whether Trump’s agenda is wise; it’s whether he did what he threatened to do. Largely, he has.

Then there is the second question, about handling crises. George W. Bush probably would have lost reelection in 2004 had it not been for his leadership in the days immediately after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Jimmy Carter, on the other hand, paid dearly for having no answer to the Iranian hostage crisis, among other things.

For Trump, the record on this point is calamitous. Obviously, the defining crisis of his first term is the global pandemic, which rages on in America — at least partly because the federal response to the coronavirus outbreak has ranged somewhere between cavalier and criminal.

According to polling analysis this week by the website FiveThirtyEight, about 57 percent of the electorate disapproves of Trump’s erratic response to the coronavirus, while about 40 percent give him credit.

And it’s not just that Trump didn’t lead as more than 225,000 Americans died; it’s that he misled. Somehow the president managed to turn a health crisis affecting everyone into yet another battleground in his ongoing war against enlightenment, while the nation’s economy cratered.

That’s abject failure, by any definition.

That leaves us the third criterion, which is what kind of plan the president is offering for a second term. Remember Bill Clinton’s “bridge to the 21st century”? Or Bush’s expanding “war on terror”?

These were something, at least. Trump has nothing. Zero. It’s telling that the party he leads didn’t even go through the rote motions of writing a platform.

In August, before Republicans held their mock convention at the White House, the president’s campaign issued bullet points in lieu of a second-term agenda. The first two on the list were: “Create 10 million new jobs in 10 months” and “create 1 million new small businesses.”

Well, sure. My top priority for next year is to create a Fortress of Solitude in the Antarctic. But you kind of need a plan.

So here we have Trump’s case for reelection, whether or not you think he’s a good role model for your kids:

He promised us chaos and isolationism, and we got it.

Faced with a once-in-a-century crisis, he punted to the states and spent most of his energy railing against foreigners and cultural elites.

Asked to provide a blueprint for a second term, he deflects and rambles, as if even the thought of governing for another day bores him too much to contemplate.

Trump may or may not be morally fit to serve a second term. (I think not.) He may yet defy the polls and get one. (I also think not.)

But on the more objective question of whether he deserves to be rehired, the answer is no.