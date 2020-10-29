All three cases concerned the deadline for returning absentee ballots. In all three, Democrats — over Republican objections — sought court-ordered extensions of the deadlines that had been kept in place by GOP-controlled state legislatures, notwithstanding arguments that those deadlines should be relaxed this year because of the pandemic and U.S. Postal Service problems.

In each case, a lower court granted the extension sought by the Democrats. In Wisconsin, it was a federal district judge. In Pennsylvania, it was the state’s supreme court. In North Carolina, it was a consent decree approved by a state court after the state election board agreed to the requested extension.

The Supreme Court, led by Roberts and Kavanaugh, nullified Wisconsin’s extension but left in place the ones in Pennsylvania and North Carolina. The difference was that in Wisconsin, a federal court ordered the change, while in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, the extensions orders came from state authorities. Explaining his seemingly divergent votes, Roberts cited “federal intrusion on state lawmaking processes” in the Wisconsin case, while noting that the Pennsylvania dispute “implicated the authority of state courts to apply their own constitutions to election regulations.”

Kavanaugh, for his part, defended the Wisconsin legislature’s decision to keep the Election Day deadline in place as a reasonable choice, even in the midst of the pandemic. In his view, voters had ample notice of the need to request absentee ballots early and to return them quickly, as millions nationwide already have. He pointed, along with “the limited role of federal courts,” to the unavoidable “necessity of deadlines in elections” and “all the steps that Wisconsin has already taken to help voters meet those deadlines.”

Justice Elena Kagan, writing for the court’s three liberals, emphasized voter participation over procedural regularity. She observed that, as a practical matter, Wisconsin’s deadline for requesting an absentee ballot — Oct. 29 — was too close to Election Day, Nov. 3., to enable voters to receive their ballots and return them in time. The end result was that voters who had fully complied with state law could still end up having their votes not count — something Kagan saw as unconstitutional disenfranchisement.

This is a close call legally, but in my view, Kavanaugh has the better of the argument. The problem with the short window between the two deadlines, for requesting and returning ballots, is not unique to covid-19 conditions. Even Kagan agreed that the return deadline of Election Day was not unconstitutional in normal times. In preparing for this November’s election, already months into the pandemic, it was not unreasonable for the state legislature to choose to keep the existing calendar and to have voters themselves also plan accordingly. While other state legislatures might have made a different policy choice in response to the unique circumstances of this year — and some did — it was not unconstitutional for Wisconsin’s legislature, like others, to keep the original deadline in place.

More significant is that Kavanaugh debated Kagan on her own terms. Kagan’s most important point was that the federal judiciary should not be excessively deferential to state legislatures, because “politicians’ incentives often conflict with voters’ interests — that is, whenever suppressing votes benefits the lawmakers who make the rules.” Assuming Kagan’s basic premise, Kavanaugh went to great lengths to explain why, given all the relevant facts in Wisconsin, the situation did not amount to unconstitutional vote suppression.

Whether one agrees or disagrees with Kavanaugh’s conclusion, the fact that he engaged with Kagan in such a fact-intensive dialogue is cause for some cautious optimism. It suggests that voting rights plaintiffs have a fighting chance in a case that comes with a stronger set of facts.

Much about the future of voting rights law remains deeply uncertain, and the newest justice has yet to weigh in. One major area of uncertainty involves whether the federal Constitution protects election rules written by state legislatures from inappropriate interference by other parts of state government— including whether state constitutional guarantees for voting rights allow state courts to order extended deadlines for mail-in ballots.

In the end, Roberts and Kavanaugh may side with the court’s other conservatives on this issue. Roberts has objected to supplanting state legislatures previously, and Kavanaugh, in a footnote in the Wisconsin case, pointedly noted that “under the U. S. Constitution, the state courts do not have a blank check to rewrite state election laws for federal elections.” But it’s not at all clear — perhaps even to the justices themselves — how far they are willing to go to rein in state courts.

The two justices wisely ducked this difficult — and potentially unsettling — issue in the context of the Pennsylvania and North Carolina cases, given their current posture so close to Election Day. For the moment, we can be thankful for this prudent stability — even as we worry about what might come next.