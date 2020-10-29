Sometimes the metaphors write themselves.

Trump campaigned in 2016 as an outsider, seeking power on behalf of those forgotten and left behind by the American political system. He promised to “make America great again” and to “drain the swamp.” He would, he said, make government work for the mass of the people, not a connected group of insiders. Instead, over and over again, his policies have hurt everyone — including his most rabid supporters.

A majority of seniors supported Trump in 2016. They are also the age group most likely to die if they come down with the coronavirus. Instead of offering leadership, or comfort, or even expressing sympathy about the tragedy of the 227,000 American lives cut short by covid-19, Trump promoted bleach as a cure. He claimed it was a joke, which is even more offensive — if you are president, you don’t turn a pandemic into a comedy routine.

The Trump administration has consistently pushed to loosen rules governing nursing homes.Trump refuses to tell people to wear masks. He still shows next to no interest in getting a grip on the disease. “It affects elderly people,” he said recently. Oh, them.

But when he himself became ill, he made sure he was treated in a state-of-the-art fashion, including receiving an experimental drug cocktail and remdesivir. Good luck on getting ahold of it if you get sick. It’s not approved for general use. Unlike the president, you’re out in the cold.

Trump’s excellent care came courtesy of the U.S. government. But he doesn’t believe you deserve the same. Big Pharma continues to raise the prices of prescription drugs, despite Trump’s claims to have brought the cost down. He has not stopped surprise billing. And despite promising a successor for the Affordable Care Act for the past four years, the president has delivered no such thing. The number of people lacking health insurance is increasing, not decreasing. Between the time Trump took office and the beginning of 2019, more than 1 million people joined the ranks of the uninsured. Millions more lost their workplace insurance in the job losses of the past year, and it’s still not clear how many remain uninsured, but it will be a high number. In July, the Urban Institute estimated 3.5 millionmore people would end up with no health-care coverage as a result.And the president will still be attended to by multiple experts at Walter Reed.

Trump also appears unconcerned with the record number of Americans who lost their jobs in the pandemic shutdown, except for the fact that their losses ruined a jobs streak that occurred on his watch. This is of a piece with his administration. The president has repeatedly claimed to have created gains in manufacturing positions, even though experts say he did no such thing. In a report released this summer, the Economic Policy Institute flatly declared, “offshoring and the loss of manufacturing plants have continued under Trump.” The stock market has been falling, and the Dow Jones industrial average fell by more than 1,500 points in the past week. Trump, who forever boasts when markets are on the rise, is silent.

But there is one person Donald Trump made sure to take care of financially: Donald Trump. He is almost certainly the most corrupt U.S. president in history. Millions upon millions of dollars have flowed to his private properties from the U.S. government. For his all but constant trips to his own resorts — more than 280 — the Trump Organization billed the government several hundred dollars a night for rooms for Secret Service agents. He also billed us $3 for a glass of water at a Mar-a-Lago meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Then there are the tax cuts he’s so fond of boasting about, ones that seemed written to make sure billionaires generally and real estate investors specifically would do fine in perpetuity. His daughter Ivanka Trump lobbied for tax breaks for real estate projects in supposedly disadvantaged areas, something that has turned out to benefit her husband, Jared Kushner. The rest of us? A few crumbs, scheduled to expire at the end of 2025.

Trump has left us a poorer, sicker and angrier nation than when he moved into the White House in 2017. He has filled his coffers but left us all out in the cold. Don’t give him another four years to do more of the same.