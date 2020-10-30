It is nothing short of a warning of rebellion.

“We further resolve that any [public health] order issued in the future will be ignored,” says one state representative, unless it comports with their understanding of “our God-given rights.”

Other highlights include the lieutenant governor sitting in her truck and holding up a Bible and a gun, and most chillingly, the party’s nominee for a state representative seat referring to “the fact that a pandemic may or may not be occurring.”

Here’s the video:

I would note that in the past week Idaho recorded daily numbers of new infections, deaths and hospitalizations from covid-19 higher than at any point since the pandemic began.

This is what they are declaring while President Trump is in the White House. Now imagine what it will be like if Joe Biden is president. We’re seeing the leading edge of a spirit of lawlessness that may well overtake the entire GOP.

There is always a right-wing backlash to the election of any Democrat to the White House — fueled by rage, usually consumed with conspiracy theories, sometimes bleeding over into threats of violence or even actual terrorism. Barack Obama had the tea party; Bill Clinton had the militia movement; John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson had the John Birch Society.

If Biden is elected, it may take its most virulent form yet.

Keep in mind that as the pandemic explodes across the country, Biden’s first priority will be to take aggressive measures to contain it. His seven-point plan for handling the pandemic should be uncontroversial — finally building a national testing program, doing a better job manufacturing and distributing personal protective equipment, providing more funds for schools and businesses to keep people safe and so on.

But Biden also wants not just testing but testing and tracing, which squads of right-wing lunatics will surely say is a way of tracking all our movements so he can round us up and put us in concentration camps. While the president can’t declare a national mask mandate, Biden wants to persuade governors and local governments to impose them. That, conservatives will say, is such a terrifying infringement on their respiratory liberty that the only option is to defy it, proudly and aggressively.

Which, of course, means that getting the pandemic under control will be harder than it should be, and more people will die.

And it won’t be just on the pandemic. For four years, Republicans everywhere have been inculcated with the idea that government power is only legitimate if wielded by Republicans for conservative ends. Any election a Democrat wins can only be the product of fraud, and therefore no policies enacted by Democrats need to be respected.

Meanwhile, a sweeping Democratic victory in 2020 would kick the demographic anxiety of white Republicans into overdrive. Trump was elected to be a bulwark against a changing America — he’d build a wall, kick out all the immigrants, ban the Muslims, grab women wherever he wanted, and let you say “Merry Christmas” again. His defeat would be the proof that progress can’t be arrested, and those who feel themselves on the losing end of change will grow more angry and desperate.

The Idaho Republicans, like the Founding Father cosplayers of the tea party, claim devotion to the Constitution — and they believe that gives them the right to decide which laws they’ll obey and which they’ll ignore. This will be a common refrain in the coming years: President Biden and other government officials may think they have the right to tell us what to do, with their “laws” and “regulations,” but we owe obedience to a higher law (however we happen to interpret it).

This won’t just be confined to the Facebook fever swamps. They’ll be backed up by conservative media like Fox News and by elected Republicans, both the true extremists and the opportunists, who will see which way the crazy train is rolling in their party and rush to climb aboard. Civil strife is dynamite for the ratings.

And then there’s Trump. If he should lose, he won’t go quietly. He’ll still be there on Twitter, whining about how the election was stolen and Biden isn’t a real president (and teasing the idea of a 2024 campaign so journalists treat him as still relevant).

Trump will continue to poison our politics, encouraging his supporters to be as angry as possible. Perhaps they’ll turn away from him and try to find a way through our next political era that isn’t drowning in bile and retains a commitment to democracy. But that doesn’t seem too likely.

