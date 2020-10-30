The top priority will be to reinvent an effective Iran policy that deters the Islamic republic’s abuses of power and quest for regional dominance after President Trump destroyed the nuclear agreement with Tehran that Biden helped to build during the Obama years.

“The U.S. abandonment of the [nuclear deal] has accelerated the risks of a nuclear arms race in the gulf, not reduced it,” William J. Burns told me this week. Burns, who is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, is also one the United States’ most seasoned diplomats. “It will not be easy to return to diplomacy, backed up by economic and military leverage, but that is far preferable to the [Trump] administration’s foolish abandonment of the deal and its destructive maximalism.”

In a recent op-ed about Iran, Biden signaled his intention to re-engage with Tehran while making it clear that his administration will give human rights a greater role in any talks.

Equally important will be reining in the destructive tendencies of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whom Trump refused to contain, and in fact probably emboldened. (Trump himself has said as much.) Earlier this month, Biden pledged to “reassess” U.S. relations with Saudi Arabia and “end U.S. support for Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen.”

In its second term, the Obama administration, working in concert with other major world powers, negotiated the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, a deal with Iran’s leaders that prevented the Islamic republic from building a nuclear weapon in exchange for much-needed sanctions relief.

By all measures, that agreement was achieving its primary goal of holding down Tehran’s stocks of fissionable material, thus putting a bomb further away. But Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018, promising a better one in its place. Despite crushing sanctions that have brought Iran’s economy to the brink of collapse, Trump has failed to bring Iran back to the negotiating table. Instead he ordered the assassination of Iran’s top general and nearly took the U.S. to war with Iran.

Iran has responded by restarting key parts of its nuclear program and attacking a base in Iraq that housed U.S. military personnel.

Mohammed bin Salman, in turn, has vowed to get a bomb if Iran does, and some intelligence officials believe he’s already moving in that direction. Biden’s stated commitment to re-engage with Iran worries the Saudi leader as well as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. That shared concern has motivated two gulf Arab kingdoms, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, to recognize Israel diplomatically.

But Biden should not placate the Saudis with increased arms sales, as President Barack Obama did when the nuclear deal was implemented.

“Relations with Saudi Arabia need to be a two-way street, after the Trump administration’s blind indulgence,” Burns told me. He says honest moves to reform the kingdom’s abysmal human rights record, if implemented, should be encouraged. But when Mohammed bin Salman flouts international law, as with the war in Yemen and the murder of Saudi journalist (and Post contributing columnist) Jamal Khashoggi, “we should push back hard.”

Nor should Biden give Iran an easy path to fresh negotiations. Iran has always needed a nuclear deal much more than the United States does, which is precisely why it agreed to intrusive oversight with the 2015 deal.

As a result of Trump’s “maximum pressure” policy that ultimately failed to achieve any of its stated goals, a new administration will have significant economic leverage over Iran. It should put that pressure to use in a new way: by working to help the Iranian people move toward a future of democratic self-determination.

Successive administrations have tried, and failed, to weaken the Islamic republic’s repressive grip on power in Tehran. This is one key area where Biden could do some real good that would ripple across the region.

Nowhere else is that commitment to upholding basic human rights more urgently needed than in Saudi Arabia, where Mohammed bin Salman has presided over the mass arrests of rights activists, feebly attempted to cover up the murder of Khashoggi, and continued a military campaign and economic blockade on Yemen that has often targeted civilians, leading to famine.

True, Saudi Arabia is a longtime strategic partner of the United States. But the kingdom’s leadership — much like Iran’s — is inhumane and unrepresentative. And our decreasing dependence on Middle East energy is steadily eroding the need to tolerate the Kingdom’s bad behavior.

Few honestly believe the young Saudi leader will face justice for his crimes. Because Trump allowed him to continue his excesses of power unchecked, the world is likely stuck with Mohammed bin Salman as the leader of Saudi Arabia for decades to come.