The good news is that no group of voters is more likely to shift dramatically from their voting pattern in 2016 than women. That’s a big deal, given that women make up more than half of the electorate. The president — a serial insulter, child separator, covid-19 denier, health-insurance grabber, loud-mouthed bully and accused rapist (which Trump denies) — has never grasped just how offensive a large proportion of women find him.

The New York Times reports, “No nominee for either party has ever garnered as much female support as the Democratic nominee, Joseph R. Biden Jr., according to exit polls and data tracked by the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University.” We can explain much of that due to female voters’ distaste for Trump’s behavior and conduct. When right-wing White men blithely declare that we should ignore what Trump says, tens of millions of women roll their eyes or involuntarily gag.

AD

AD

Biden is doing better than Hillary Clinton did in 2016 among all women (whom Clinton won by “only” 13 points, compared to Biden’s advantage of 20 or more percentage points in many polls); among White women (whom Trump won in 2016); among suburban women; among college-educated women and even among women without four-year degrees. CNN found in its latest national poll that White women without college degrees, a group that Trump in 2016 won 61 percent to 34 percent, break evenly (49 percent to 49 percent).

Surely, there are still plenty of women soaked in the toxic brew of right-wing media, indifferent to the more than 228,000 Americans killed by covid-19 and gullible enough to buy Trump’s race-baiting, “law and order” message. But the percentage of the electorate that meets that description has shriveled, if polling is to be believed. And millions of women who may have voted for Trump thinking he could “shake things up” or bring business skills to government now are repulsed by his conduct and are hurting from his policies.

To say that the GOP has a “woman problem" is like saying the Titanic has a leak. Women have seen Republicans defend the monstrous child-separation policy, ask a female Supreme Court nominee who does the laundry in her house, suggest mothers to send their kids to schools in covid-19 hot spots and refuse even to vote on a stimulus bill that would address massive food insecurity and stave off evictions. The party that embraced a racist president also embraced an accused predator and a cruel man devoid of empathy and decency. And women voters are now going to bring down the hammer on Trump and his GOP enablers.

AD

AD